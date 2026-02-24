Hockey officials reject Canadian coach's complaints of 3-on-3 overtime rules after Olympic loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team Canada men’s hockey coach Jon Cooper may not like the Olympics’ three-on-three overtime format, but it doesn’t matter at all.

It’s staying in place.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) president Luc Tardif told The Athletic that, despite Cooper’s complaints following his team’s gold-medal loss to Team USA on Sunday, they will continue using the format in future tournaments.

"It’s the best rules to fit in a tight schedule," Tardif told the outlet. "We have to figure out 30 games in 11 days for men and for the women 28 games in 13 days – 58 all together in 16 days.

"Huge challenge."

The IIHF wanted to introduce the three-on-three format the NHL uses during its regular season to prevent the use of the shootout. However, the NHL does make the change to five-on-five hockey during the playoffs with no shootouts – only the game-winning goal.

Cooper, though, couldn’t help himself when he ripped into the overtime format after watching Jack Hughes snipe the gold-medal goal past his goalie, Jordan Binnington.

"You take four players off the ice, now hockey’s not hockey anymore," Cooper said, per the New York Post. "There’s a reason overtime and shootouts are in play – it’s all TV-driven to end games, so it’s not a long time. There’s a reason why it’s not in the Stanley Cup Final or playoffs."

Overtime in the preliminary rounds of the Olympics lasted five minutes, with a five-round shootout transpiring if a game-winning goal wasn’t scored in that time. For the quarterfinals and semifinals, the overtime was boosted to 10 minutes, followed by 20 minutes in the gold-medal games.

Canada didn’t get as clean a look at the net as Hughes did on his game-winning shot, but they did have tons of chances during the three periods. In the end, the U.S. was able to keep the game notched at one apiece through 60 minutes, with tremendous saves by goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who was dubbed the "Secretary of Defense" by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for his performance.

After the game, Cooper wasn’t the only Canadian showing some bitterness about the result. Assistant captain Nathan MacKinnon, who missed a wide-open net in the third period that could’ve been the game-winner for Team Canada, made an interesting comment to the press.

"You be the judge of who was the better team today," he said.

While Cooper, MacKinnon, and the rest of Team Canada think about the what-ifs, Team USA took Air Force One to visit President Donald Trump on Tuesday prior to his State of the Union Address. The team was spotted in the Oval Office, where Trump congratulated every player in person on their tremendous accomplishment.

The United States won its most golds in a single Winter Olympics (12), which included the women’s ice hockey team also beating Team Canada in overtime thanks to the heroics of Megan Keller.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.