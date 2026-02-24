Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Hockey officials reject Canadian coach's complaints of 3-on-3 overtime rules after Olympic loss

Jon Cooper said the 3-on-3 overtime format wasn't hockey and was 'TV-driven'

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Team USA men’s hockey team arrives in Washington ahead of State of the Union Video

Team USA men’s hockey team arrives in Washington ahead of State of the Union

The U.S. men’s national hockey team lands in Washington, D.C., ahead of the State of the Union.

Team Canada men’s hockey coach Jon Cooper may not like the Olympics’ three-on-three overtime format, but it doesn’t matter at all. 

It’s staying in place. 

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) president Luc Tardif told The Athletic that, despite Cooper’s complaints following his team’s gold-medal loss to Team USA on Sunday, they will continue using the format in future tournaments. 

Jon Cooper speaks to media

Canada coach Jon Cooper answers to the media during a press conference following the Ice Hockey Men Final between United States and Canada on day sixteen of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

"It’s the best rules to fit in a tight schedule," Tardif told the outlet. "We have to figure out 30 games in 11 days for men and for the women 28 games in 13 days – 58 all together in 16 days. 

"Huge challenge."

The IIHF wanted to introduce the three-on-three format the NHL uses during its regular season to prevent the use of the shootout. However, the NHL does make the change to five-on-five hockey during the playoffs with no shootouts – only the game-winning goal. 

Cooper, though, couldn’t help himself when he ripped into the overtime format after watching Jack Hughes snipe the gold-medal goal past his goalie, Jordan Binnington. 

"You take four players off the ice, now hockey’s not hockey anymore," Cooper said, per the New York Post. "There’s a reason overtime and shootouts are in play – it’s all TV-driven to end games, so it’s not a long time. There’s a reason why it’s not in the Stanley Cup Final or playoffs."

Jon Cooper during timeout

Head coach Jon Cooper of Team Canada speaks to his players after the team's 3-2 victory in the Men's Semifinals Playoff match between Canada and Finland on day fourteen of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 20, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Overtime in the preliminary rounds of the Olympics lasted five minutes, with a five-round shootout transpiring if a game-winning goal wasn’t scored in that time. For the quarterfinals and semifinals, the overtime was boosted to 10 minutes, followed by 20 minutes in the gold-medal games. 

Canada didn’t get as clean a look at the net as Hughes did on his game-winning shot, but they did have tons of chances during the three periods. In the end, the U.S. was able to keep the game notched at one apiece through 60 minutes, with tremendous saves by goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who was dubbed the "Secretary of Defense" by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for his performance. 

After the game, Cooper wasn’t the only Canadian showing some bitterness about the result. Assistant captain Nathan MacKinnon, who missed a wide-open net in the third period that could’ve been the game-winner for Team Canada, made an interesting comment to the press. 

"You be the judge of who was the better team today," he said. 

Jon Cooper looks on ice

Head coach Jon Cooper of Team Canada takes part during training on day two of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 8, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

While Cooper, MacKinnon, and the rest of Team Canada think about the what-ifs, Team USA took Air Force One to visit President Donald Trump on Tuesday prior to his State of the Union Address. The team was spotted in the Oval Office, where Trump congratulated every player in person on their tremendous accomplishment.

The United States won its most golds in a single Winter Olympics (12), which included the women’s ice hockey team also beating Team Canada in overtime thanks to the heroics of Megan Keller.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

