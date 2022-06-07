Heat's Pat Riley, 77, has no plans to retire, says he could do more push-ups than reporter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley addressed the state of the organization on Monday following a loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

Among other things, like the shape of the current roster, the 77-year-old Riley was asked about whether he had any retirement plans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I haven’t given that any thought at all. Until somebody brings it to me, other than the media… I’m 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you can do right now. You wanna go to the mat, let’s go," Riley said with a chuckle.

Riley said he still wants to finish out what he built in the post-LeBron James and Dwyane Wade era of the organization with Jimmy Butler as the centerpiece and top talent like Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson around him. The emergence of players like Max Strus and Gabe Vincent also helped propel the team forward.

NBA FINALS 2022: CELTICS ADDRESS DRAYMOND GREEN'S INTENSITY IN GAME 2 LOSS TO WARRIORS

"I definitely feel an obligation to finish this build. And so if we're three years into this build – then I don't want to do another three years of just building this team. I think we're in that window of internal improvement. We got a great, great, great player in Jimmy Butler, we know that," Riley said, via ESPN.

"We have a lot of real experienced veterans and so we put together a team that got to the Eastern Conference finals and it was bitter, it was a bitter loss. The dragon hasn't actually left my body yet from that loss. I was stunned, I was frustrated, I was angry, I was all of those things for the last week and now I'm beginning to move on past all of that, so I haven't given that any thought at all."

Riley said he liked the corps the team has and isn’t concerned about veteran guys like Lowry and P.J. Tucker aging.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Riley said he would like to see Lowry come into training camp next season in better shape and if Herro is looking to be a starter he’s going to have to earn that right.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.