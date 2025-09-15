Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Hall of Famer Dan Marino opens up about MASH diagnosis, why he wants to share his health journey

Marino joined Novo Nordisk's Unordinary Stories campaign to raise awareness about condition affecting 1 of 20 Americans

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino had a wake-up call in 2007 when he received a personal health diagnosis.

Now, he’s sharing his journey to help others who may be affected as well.

Marino learned that year he had been diagnosed with Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatosis Hepatitis (MASH), also known as fatty liver disease. In partnership with Novo Nordisk and its Unordinary Stories campaign, Marino joined a group of former athletes to share their journeys.

Dan Marino looks on

NFL Legend Dan Marino visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on Sept. 8, 2022 in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

"Novo Nordisk is a company that I wanted to get involved with because they’re trying to make a difference," he told Fox News Digital on Monday. "There’s one in 20 Americans that have fatty liver disease, MASH, and 15 million Americans have that. It’s an awareness campaign to basically make people aware to go see your doctor, and it’s something that’s manageable."

While Marino wouldn’t reveal the stories of fellow athletes in the Unordinary Stories campaign, the project allows greats like him the opportunity to share significant life moments and transitions that often happen behind the scenes. And, of course, with any life change, there’s support along the way.

For Marino, the diagnosis may have come as a shock, but he was positive after hearing what his doctor had to say.

"It’s manageable with early detection," he said. "So, go to your doctor and get your normal checkups like you always do. Diet and exercise are always the big thing."

Dan Marino throws out first pitch

Former NFL player Dan Marino throws out the first pitch prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins on Opening Day at loanDepot Park on March 27, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Marino, who finished top 10 in NFL all-time passing yards and touchdowns after 17 seasons, pointed to a lesson in sports that has helped him since learning of his diagnosis.

"There’s one thing I always take away from football, athletics and sports: that’s being positive," he said. "Look forward and look for answers and see what you can do and how you can be the best you can be. I would say I understood this is an issue, they let me know. But the biggest part is that it is manageable and it’s dealing with that. 

"Once again, having that great attitude and doing the things you need to do to take care of yourself. There’s a lot of examples of that in everybody’s life, there really are."

Dan Marino looks out on field

Dan Marino enters the field prior to a preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 9, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Today, Marino continues to exercise and stick to a healthy diet to manage his MASH. He turned 64 on Monday, and with the support of his wife, Claire, he continues to be proactive in reshaping his lifestyle.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

