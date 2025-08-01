Brett Favre praises fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders after cancer news: 'He's a grinder'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders' mysterious health battle was revealed earlier this week when he announced he had been battling bladder cancer.

"Men, everybody, get checked out. Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this," he said earlier this week. "Make sure you get the right care because without wonderful people like this, I wouldn’t be sitting here today becaue it grew so expeditiously. But please get yourself checked."

TMZ Sports spoke to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre about his former Atlanta Falcons teammate, and Favre said he was "totally shocked" when he heard about Sanders' diagnosis.

"Listening to his press conference, it seemed to be something that shocked him and maybe even his doctors, because he didn't go in for that… Thank God they found it and it was a successful surgery. But I was completely caught off guard with the news but I'm thankful that the prognosis looks good," Favre said.

Sanders' medical team said he was "cured from the cancer."

Coach Prime continued coaching despite battling the illness, but Favre said that was typical of the Hall of Famer.

DEION SANDERS SAYS HE NEVER QUESTIONED GOD DURING HIS BATTLE WITH BLADDER CANCER

"I'm not surprised [he isn't taking time off]. He's a grinder. When I was with Atlanta my first year, Deion had already solidified his place in NFL lore already. But one thing about Deion, he was never a tackler, and he would admit that. But he worked his butt off… He played every play in practice as if it were the Super Bowl-winning play. So I'm not surprised he's digging his heels in and is going to keep coaching," Favre said.

Favre has his own health battles, as he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's.

"Not that he needs my advice, but just keep doing what you're doing. And as long as you enjoy it, whatever that may be, in his case it's coaching… keep doing it," Favre said. "You're impacting so many people and so many people are pulling for you, just keep it rolling."

The 2024 season was the most successful year out of the two that Coach Prime had, as the Buffaloes finished 9-4 and made an appearance in the Alamo Bowl.

Colorado opens up their 2025 campaign in a home game against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

