Tennessee Titans
Published

Hall of Fame quarterback says Titans will bring back throwback Oilers uniforms next season

Warren Moon said the uniforms may be worn against the Houston Texans

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Tennessee Titans will be bringing back a fan favorite during the 2023 NFL season, according to legendary quarterback Warren Moon

The Titans will dust off their throwback Houston Oilers uniforms for a game this season, Moon revealed Thursday on the "Up and Adams Show."

A photo of the Houston Oilers helmet

A Houston Oilers helmet with a No. 76 decal in memory of Jeff Alm during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh Dec. 19, 1993.  (John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"I talked with the owner [Amy Adams Strunk] about it," Moon said. "She was waiting for the helmets to be approved. Now that you can wear the helmet, we’re wearing the whole uniform this year, and it could be against the Houston Texans.

"We are not joking."

The Houston Oilers made the move to Tennessee in 1997, keeping the Oilers' nickname for the first two seasons before being renamed. 

The franchise formed in 1960 as a member of the American Football League before merging with the NFL in 1970. 

Jason McCourty announces a pick at the 2023 NFL Draft

Former Tennessee Titans great Jason McCourty, sporting a throwback Houston Oilers jacket, announces a pick in the third round of the NFL Draft April 28, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Titans can wear the old-school uniform due to a 2021 rule change by the NFL to allow teams to wear alternate helmets with throwback uniforms. 

The organization retained the rights to the Oilers' logo and colors after changing its name and last wore the throwbacks in 2009 to celebrate the AFL’s 50th anniversary. 

Warren Moon watches the Titans warm up

Former Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon watches warmups from the sideline before the Tennessee Titans' game against the Indianapolis Colts Oct. 23, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.  (Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I love it when teams pay homage to the history and legacy of the guys that paved the way for us all," former Tennessee wide receiver Kevin Dyson told Outkick. "So bringing back and wearing the ‘Luv ya Blue’ uniforms is the ultimate sign of respect for all of those that played for the franchise."

Moon was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 after 17 years in the NFL and spent the first 10 years of his career with the Oilers. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.