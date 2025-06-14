Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Guardians

Guardians pitcher narrowly escapes serious injury after 106.6 mph line drive comes right toward his head

Seattle's Rowdy Tellez smashed the ball directly back at Cade Smith in frightening fifth-inning moment

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Yankees vs. Red Sox Highlights | MLB on FOX Video

Yankees vs. Red Sox Highlights | MLB on FOX

Check out the best moments from the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cade Smith was mere inches away from one of the scariest moments that could occur on a baseball diamond.

The Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher was on the bump in the bottom of the fifth of a 2-2 game in Seattle against the Mariners when Rowdy Tellez came up to bat.

Smith's 88 mph breaking ball caught the lower half of the strike zone, and Tellez, one of the game's harder hitters, barreled one up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cade Smith

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith (36) is checked on after being hit by the ball during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.  (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Tellez mashed a line drive that came directly back to where it had come from, coming off the bat at a scorching-hot 106.6 mph.

With essentially zero time to react, the ball hit the brim of Smith's cap, with the right-hander narrowly escaping a serious injury.

With the cap breaking the speed of Tellez's hit, it trickled into the outfield, and it was enough for him to reach second with a double. 

Smith was completely unfazed, though, as he struck out the next batter to end the inning.

Cade Smith pitching

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith (36) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park.  (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPION TIFFANY STRATTON GOES VIRAL AFTER FIRST PITCH AT METS GAME GOES HORRIBLY WRONG

Seattle wound up scoring four runs in the seventh inning and taking home a 7-2 victory.

Tellez had a scorcher earlier in the game, mashing a homer with an exit velo of 107.3 mph. He has an average exit velocity of 91.3 mph, which ranks in the 80th percentile among qualified hitters.

Cleveland fell to 35-33 with the loss, a rather disappointing record up to this point, coming off an AL Central title. They now sit 9.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers.

Rowdy Tellez

Seattle Mariners first baseman Rowdy Tellez (23) hits a double against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mariners, meanwhile, are 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the AL West with their 34-34 record.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.