WWE women's champion Tiffany Stratton goes viral after first pitch at Mets game goes horribly wrong

Maybe Tiffany Stratton should stick to the ring.

The WWE women's champion got the call to throw out the first pitch at Thursday afternoon's New York Mets game, and it certainly was an exciting one to watch.

Decked out in a blue Mets cap, their City Connect jersey and a Mets title belt, Stratton, 26, bravely took the mound from 60 feet, six inches away.

Mets relief pitcher Danny Young was behind the plate, but not even a combination of Johnny Bench, Thurman Munson and Yadier Molina could have done anything to block this pitch.

After Stratton yelled her signature "It's Tiffy Time" toward the Mets dugout, she absolutely airmailed her fastball toward the backstop, resulting in loud groans from the crowd.

Young couldn't help but sit and watch the toss go toward the net.

Stratton has now put herself in some elite company — former NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan had a first pitch last week at a St. Louis Cardinals game that even resulted in repercussions from President Donald Trump.

In what he recalled as the "worst day of my athletic life," Lewan did his best 50 Cent impression by launching a fastball of his own that went haywire.

Lewan said he then ran into Trump at UFC 316 in New Jersey and got ripped.

"I go, ‘Oh, Mr. President, remember the podcast?'" Lewan said on "Bussin’ with the Boys." "He goes, ‘Remember that throw?’ and kept going. D.J.T. looked at me, scoffed. He goes, ’You call yourself an American? I thought you were a big, strong man? Looks like you’re a little boy. Looks like you’re a little boy who can’t throw a ball.'"

Thankfully, for both Lewan and Stratton, they are both experts at other crafts.

