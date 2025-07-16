Expand / Collapse search
The Open Championship

Golf champion Xander Schauffele admits he has 'no idea' where Olympic gold medal is, doesn't keep trophies

Schauffele reveals his parents keep all his trophies

Ryan Morik
Xander Schauffele has become one of the top golfers in the world in recent years, but no one would ever know it if they took a tour of his house.

Schauffele has won nine times on the PGA Tour, including the PGA and Open Championships last year for his first and second majors of his career. He also won the Tour Championship in 2017, as well as three Presidents Cups and a Ryder Cup.

There's also the Olympic gold medal from Tokyo in 2021 - and despite plenty of hardware, none of it is at his house.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (USA) celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal during the final round of the men's individual stroke play of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Schauffele revealed at Royal Portrush this week, before defending his title, that his parents have all of his trophies "probably in a bank vault somewhere."

Except for the gold medal.

"I actually have no idea where that is, to be completely honest," Schauffele said. 

Xander Schauffele shakes hand with PGA Tour Commissioner

Xander Schauffele of the United States, left, shakes hands with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan after the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on Jan. 6, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

"What am I going to do with it? I don't really invite people over to my house. Am I just going to go look at it myself? I don't want to walk into a trophy room like, 'Look how great I am.' I was just raised to think that way, and it's kind of stuck."

That begs the question: What is on the shelves of his Florida home if not trophies?

"My wife hung up some pictures of me in my gym of me winning the Olympic medal, and she put it so high up I can't reach it," Schauffele said. "I have to get a ladder now, and it bothers me. If anything, put up me in a Masters jacket, like that would piss me off, you know what I mean? Something like that is more motivating."

Xander Schauffele kisses The Open trophy

Xander Schauffele of the United States kisses the Claret Jug on the 18th green in celebration of victory on day four of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Charlie Crowhurst/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Schauffele will tee off alongside reigning U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun and two-time major champ Jon Rahm at 4:58 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.