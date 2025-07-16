Golf champion Xander Schauffele admits he has 'no idea' where Olympic gold medal is, doesn't keep trophies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Xander Schauffele has become one of the top golfers in the world in recent years, but no one would ever know it if they took a tour of his house.

Schauffele has won nine times on the PGA Tour, including the PGA and Open Championships last year for his first and second majors of his career. He also won the Tour Championship in 2017, as well as three Presidents Cups and a Ryder Cup.

There's also the Olympic gold medal from Tokyo in 2021 - and despite plenty of hardware, none of it is at his house.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Schauffele revealed at Royal Portrush this week, before defending his title, that his parents have all of his trophies "probably in a bank vault somewhere."

Except for the gold medal.

"I actually have no idea where that is, to be completely honest," Schauffele said.

PGA STAR'S DAD SKIPPING 'UNWATCHABLE' RYDER CUP AT BETHPAGE BLACK: 'AFRAID OF WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN'

"What am I going to do with it? I don't really invite people over to my house. Am I just going to go look at it myself? I don't want to walk into a trophy room like, 'Look how great I am.' I was just raised to think that way, and it's kind of stuck."

That begs the question: What is on the shelves of his Florida home if not trophies?

"My wife hung up some pictures of me in my gym of me winning the Olympic medal, and she put it so high up I can't reach it," Schauffele said. "I have to get a ladder now, and it bothers me. If anything, put up me in a Masters jacket, like that would piss me off, you know what I mean? Something like that is more motivating."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schauffele will tee off alongside reigning U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun and two-time major champ Jon Rahm at 4:58 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.