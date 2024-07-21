Xander Schauffele wins Open Championship to claim second major victory of the year

Xander Schauffele claimed victory at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon on Sunday, earning his second major championship of the year.

Schauffele, who had entered the year never claiming a victory at any major until the PGA Championship, became the first player to even two in the same year with closing rounds of 65. Jack Nicklaus is the only other player to do it in his career.

"It was hard. It was very difficult," Schauffele said with a smile after the final round. "I think winning the first one helped me a lot today on the back nine. I had some feeling of calmness come through, and it was very helpful and what has been the back nine’s I’ve ever played in a tournament."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Weather conditions at Royal Troon eased up some on the final day, but didn’t make for an easier go on the final nine holes, which players have lamented all weekend long.

Billy Horschel entered the day as the leader with a narrow one-stroke lead, but the small margin for error allowed Shauffele to come from behind. He played bogey-free and pulled away with three birdies in a four-hole stretch early on the back nine to go from two shots behind to leading by as many as three.

SI WOO KIM RECORDS HISTORIC ACE AT BRITISH OPEN

"Best round I’ve played," Schauffele said with a grin.

Despite being in contention earlier on, Horschel and Justin Rose tied for second with just two strokes behind.

Schauffele’s win in Scotland on Sunday also set a record for the Americans. For the first time since 1982, U.S. golfers swept all four majors in the same year. Scottie Scheffler won the Masters for the second time in his career, Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open for the second time in his career, and, of course, Schauffele took care of the rest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s a dream come true to win two majors in one year," Schauffele said. "It took me forever to win just one and to have two now is just something else."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.