©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

PGA Tour

PGA star's dad skipping 'unwatchable' Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black: 'Afraid of what's going to happen'

Stefan Schauffele says fans called Shane Lowry's wife a 'whore'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The Ryder Cup countdown is on, and this year has the potential to be one for the history books.

This year's event will take place at Bethpage Black outside of New York City. It will be the second time a team competition has been in the tri-state area, along with the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National in Jersey City.

The United States and Europe have alternated winning the Cup, with the home team winning each event, rather convincingly, each year since 2016.

Xander Schauffele and dad

Xander Schauffele, right, and his father pose for a photo after the United States victory in the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sept. 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Xander Schauffele has been a part of Team USA for each Ryder and Presidents Cup since 2019, and he currently has an automatic bid as the second-ranked American in the FedEx Cup standings (the top six players get automatic bids).

However, his own dad wants no part of it.

Stefan Schauffele told The London Times that he is "not going" to the Ryder Cup in September.

"I’m afraid of what’s going to happen in New York. I was there [at Whistling Straits] when they called Shane Lowry’s wife a whore in front of him. I couldn’t believe my ears," Stefan revealed.

Shane Lowry and wife

Shane Lowry of Team Europe and wife Wendy Lowry pose with the Ryder Cup Trophy before departing Heathrow Airport ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup on Sept. 20, 2021 in London. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Stefan also said he was turned off by the tempers flaring between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, in Rome two years ago. 

McIlroy was not happy with LaCava's celebration of a long putt from Cantlay, who opted not to wear a hat in protest of players not being paid to play in the event. This year, U.S. players will receive a $200,000 stipend and another $300,000 to donate to charity.

"That was utterly disgusting claiming this money bulls---, and Rory behaved disgustingly in my opinion," Schauffele continued. "It’s only going to get worse. It’s ruined my appetite for the Ryder Cup. It becomes unwatchable."

McIlroy then had to be held back from LaCava in the parking lot after the round.

Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy, left, argues with Joe LaCava, caddie of USA's Patrick Cantlay, on the 18th during the four balls on day two of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

The rivalry between the two teams is undoubtedly hotter than ever - but apparently, Mr. Schauffele has no interest.

