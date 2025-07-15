PGA star's dad skipping 'unwatchable' Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black: 'Afraid of what's going to happen'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ryder Cup countdown is on, and this year has the potential to be one for the history books.

This year's event will take place at Bethpage Black outside of New York City. It will be the second time a team competition has been in the tri-state area, along with the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National in Jersey City.

The United States and Europe have alternated winning the Cup, with the home team winning each event, rather convincingly, each year since 2016.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Xander Schauffele has been a part of Team USA for each Ryder and Presidents Cup since 2019, and he currently has an automatic bid as the second-ranked American in the FedEx Cup standings (the top six players get automatic bids).

However, his own dad wants no part of it.

Stefan Schauffele told The London Times that he is "not going" to the Ryder Cup in September.

"I’m afraid of what’s going to happen in New York. I was there [at Whistling Straits] when they called Shane Lowry’s wife a whore in front of him. I couldn’t believe my ears," Stefan revealed.

KAI TRUMP REVEALS 'SPECIAL BOND' SHARED WITH GRANDFATHER THAT SHAPED HER BUDDING GOLF CAREER

Stefan also said he was turned off by the tempers flaring between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, in Rome two years ago.

McIlroy was not happy with LaCava's celebration of a long putt from Cantlay, who opted not to wear a hat in protest of players not being paid to play in the event. This year, U.S. players will receive a $200,000 stipend and another $300,000 to donate to charity.

"That was utterly disgusting claiming this money bulls---, and Rory behaved disgustingly in my opinion," Schauffele continued. "It’s only going to get worse. It’s ruined my appetite for the Ryder Cup. It becomes unwatchable."

McIlroy then had to be held back from LaCava in the parking lot after the round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rivalry between the two teams is undoubtedly hotter than ever - but apparently, Mr. Schauffele has no interest.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.