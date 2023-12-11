Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants

Giants' Tommy DeVito's agent goes viral ahead of Packers matchup

DeVito's family and fans were out in full force before the game against the Packers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Giants looked to pick up their third straight win with Tommy DeVito at quarterback and as the team prepared for the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, the New Jersey native’s agent went viral.

The ESPN broadcast showed Sean Stellato on the phone with DeVito standing next to him. Stellato was wearing a black pinstripe suit with a black hat. He also had a gold bracelet on his wrist.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tommy DeVito stands on the field

Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants stands on the field prior to the start of the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Given DeVito’s New Jersey roots and his Italian-American heritage, the jokes rolled in on X.

"Tommy DeVito’s agent looks exactly how I’d expect Tommy DeVito’s agent to look like," Giants Daily wrote on X.

CJ Fogler wrote: "Tommy DeVito's agent is absolutely perfect."

FROM OUTKICK: THE 10-3 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES MAY JUST BE A ‘BAD FOOTBALL TEAM’

Tommy DeVito warms up

Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"You couldn’t have cast Tommy DeVito’s agent any better," Talkin’ Giants added.

WFAN executive producer Tommy Lugauer made a "Sopranos" reference.

"Tommy Devito’s agent dressing like Uncle Junior from the Sopranos is my favorite thing ever," he wrote.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

DeVito’s family was out in full force at MetLife Stadium as they cooked up chicken cutlets for fans in the parking lot.

KADARIUS TONEY VIDEO SPARKS NEW DEBATE OVER WHETHER CHIEFS WIDE RECEIVER CHECKED IN WITH REF BEFORE PENALTY

"I just want them to see that he’s a leader," DeVito’s father, Tom, told the New York Post of the fans tuning into "Monday Night Football" to watch the game. "I want them to see that he can be counted upon. And that’s the most important part about playing quarterback, is the leadership role.

In five appearances this season, DeVito has 697 passing yards and seven touchdown passes this season.

Tommy DeVito takes a snap

Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A win keeps the Giants in the playoff hunt.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.