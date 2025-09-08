Giants stick with Russell Wilson for Week 2 despite disappointing debut in loss to Commanders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants were disappointing once again in the opening of a new NFL season, begging the question from fans: How long is Russell Wilson’s leash at quarterback?

It’s long enough for another week, at least, as head coach Brian Daboll said on Monday after the 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders on the road that Wilson will practice this week as the team’s starter before their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Russ will be the starter," he said when asked by reporters at the team’s facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daboll was asked immediately after the game if Wilson is still his guy moving forward, and he left it open for interpretation after not being definitive. The Giants traded back into the first round to grab Jaxson Dart, their hopeful quarterback of the future. After a strong preseason, Dart is waiting for his first regular-season opportunity.

"It’s an emotional game. It’s a tough game. Didn’t play particularly well, I would say collectively. But in terms of making any of those decisions—really at any position or schematic changes—I’d like to do it with a clear head and watch the tape," Daboll said. "Again, like I said yesterday, that game doesn’t fall on Russell Wilson. We’ve got to do a better job collectively—coaching, playing—but Russ will be the starter."

Wilson’s Giants regular-season debut didn’t go according to plan. He was just 17-of-37 for 168 yards with a 45.9% completion rate in the loss. But as Daboll mentioned, the entire loss wasn’t on Wilson.

The quarterback has been the punching bag for Giants fans for the last few seasons. Daniel Jones, who had a phenomenal debut with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, was ousted midseason in 2024 due to poor performance. But once again, the Giants’ offensive line proved to be a major issue contributing to the poor production.

Wilson was pressured on 22 of his 45 dropbacks—an almost 50% rate—which isn’t going to get the job done on game day. Because of the amount of pressure, Wilson wasn’t going through his reads and had to get the ball out quickly, resulting in missed throws and minimal gains.

The Giants also extended a horrible streak, as they didn’t score a touchdown in their third straight season opener—the first time since the 1940-42 Detroit Lions. They have combined for 12 total points in their last three season openers.

But Daboll, who is certainly on the hot seat entering this season with owner John Mara wanting to see better results in the win-loss column, will be sticking with the veteran signal-caller instead of going with the rookie heading into another divisional matchup against the Cowboys, who are also 0-1 after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles on "Thursday Night Football."

