HBO's hit NFL series "Hard Knocks" is expanding its reach into the league this season, and the New York Giants will be the subject of it.

The show has become a staple for NFL fans who want a behind-the-scenes look at what happens within organizations during training camp, and as of recently, the regular season.

But the latest development for "Hard Knocks" comes in the form of true offseason access.

HBO announced the debut of their newest version of the show on July 2, where fans get a look at never-before-seen offseason content from the Giants. This will include how the team approaches the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency and the NFL Draft.

The Giants are an interesting team to watch in this respect, considering the Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney losses in free agency, their blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for linebacker Brian Burns, and owning the No. 6 overall pick.

New York ended up taking LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, but there was talk for months leading up to the Draft saying the Giants were really in on finding another quarterback, as Daniel Jones has not panned out despite getting a four-year extension just one offseason ago.

In the end, it appeared to just be smoke from Giants GM Joe Schoen and his front office, but we’ll know for sure what went down within the building during this very important time for NFL franchises.

So, while fans have gotten to see what it’s like to have position battles during training camp and the roller-coaster ride that is the NFL regular season, an unfiltered look at the inner workings of a franchise will be a very intriguing show to watch.

