Giants legends Lawrence Taylor, Ottis Anderson speak at Donald Trump's Jersey Shore campaign rally

Nearly 40,000 people were in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday for a Donald Trump campaign rally, and one of those spectators was arguably the greatest defensive player of all time.

New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor was spotted at the Jersey Shore rally.

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra from New Jersey’s 10th legislative district saw his "favorite player growing up" at the rally.

Those in attendance got a surprise when Taylor and former Giants teammate Ottis Anderson spoke on stage.

"I grew up a Democrat, and I've always been a Democrat, until I met this man right here," Taylor said to cheers. "Nobody in my family ever will vote for a Democrat again."

L.T. is widely regarded as the greatest linebacker to ever play. He was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, including in his rookie season.

He won two Super Bowls, made 10 straight Pro Bowls and was named the MVP of the 1986 season. He also remains the franchise's all-time sacks leader, which includes his 9½ sacks from his rookie season, before sacks became a stat.

This came despite a lavish lifestyle off the field, which resulted in legal troubles after his playing days.

Many attendees who spoke to Fox News said they believe Trump could flip the Garden State in November, when he hopes to take back the White House for a second term.

Rod Delaine, an Amazon factory worker in Staten Island who lives in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital he drove nearly 2½ hours to attend the rally.

A New Jersey schoolteacher who identified herself as Anna said she was motivated to attend because of the state of the economy.

Another supporter, who identified himself as Carlos, said he believed the country needed to return to the way things were under the former president.

"I think this country needs to change. Although, we already know what Trump's all about. So, that change is just going to come right back to us because that's what we need," Carlos said. "We need Trump because I don't think Biden is just getting the job done right now. Some of it's his fault. Some of it is probably the people around him. But I think we need Trump back to get this country back to where it needs to be."

Fox News' Bradford Betz and Emma Colton contributed to this report.

