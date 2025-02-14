Giants looking to sell minority stake in team: report

Expand / Collapse search
By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
The New York Giants are looking to sell up to a 10% stake of the team, according to Sports Business Journal. 

The Giants released a statement about the report Thursday. 

"The Mara and Tisch families have retained Moelis & Company to explore the potential sale of a minority, non-controlling stake in the New York Giants. There will be no further comment in regard to the process," the statement said, according to The Athletic.

John Mara looks on

President and CEO John Mara stands on the sideline before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium Dec. 29, 2024. (Imagn)

The Mara and Tisch families each own 50% of the franchise. 

Tim Mara, current owner John Mara’s grandfather, established the franchise in 1925 for $500.

Bob Tisch, father of current owner Steve Tisch, bought half the team from the Mara family in 1991 for about $75 million. 

Giants helmet

New York Giants helmets on the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during at Acrisure Stadium.  (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

Forbes' most recent valuation of the Giants came in at $7.3 billion, making it the fourth most valuable franchise in the NFL. 

Only the Dallas Cowboys ($10.1 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($7.6 billion) and New England Patriots ($7.3 billion) had higher values. 

The sale of the team would not change much for the Giants because the Mara and Tisch families would still control the franchise. 

The reason for the sale of the team is unknown, according to the report.

John Mara looks on

New York Giants co-owner John Mara watches warmups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium.  (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

If the Giants received roughly 10% of their last Forbes evaluation, they would end up with around $700 million from the sale. 

The Giants have the worst record in the NFL over the last eight seasons, but because they play in such a large market and have had success in the past, there should be plenty of interest. 

The Giants went 3-14 in 2024 and have the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.