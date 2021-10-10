Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Giants' Kadarius Toney throws punch in dust-up with Cowboys' Damontae Kazee

Kadarius Toney was having a great game before the DQ

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Giants rookie Kadarius Toney was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys after he threw a punch at safety Damontae Kazee in the fourth quarter.

Toney was surrounded by Cowboys defenders after catching a pass from Mike Glennon. He gained a first down and was swarmed by the Dallas defense. Kazee approached at the end of the play and threw Toney to the ground. Evan Engram barged in and pushed Kazee. 

Kadarius Toney of the New York Giants fights for yards during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys Oct. 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Kadarius Toney of the New York Giants fights for yards during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys Oct. 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Toney then retaliated and punched Kazee in the helmet.

The wide receiver was disqualified from the game and got an earful from coach Joe Judge as he was walking to the locker room.

Toney was the best healthy wide receiver the Giants had left. Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard missed the game, while Kenny Golladay was ruled out during the game with a knee injury. Glennon was playing because Daniel Jones was out with a head injury, while Saquon Barkley was out with an ankle injury.

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) throws a pass in the first half of a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) throws a pass in the first half of a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Toney finished the game with 10 catches for 189 yards, by far the best game of his short career.

Toney had appeared to be in the doghouse with Giants coaches earlier in the season. After the Washington game, he posted a cryptic message on Instagram indicating he was upset about something. He was spotted on the sideline of the third quarter of that game getting a talking-to from Judge.

NJ.com caught the message before it was deleted.

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) escapes tackle attempts by the Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Brown (30) and safety Malik Hooker, bottom right, in the first half of a game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) escapes tackle attempts by the Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Brown (30) and safety Malik Hooker, bottom right, in the first half of a game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

"I don’t be mad, s--- just be lame to me," Toney wrote before deleting it.

A frustrating season for New York is about to get worse with the spate of injuries during the Cowboys game.

