Giants' Daniel Jones wobbly after helmet-to-helmet play, leaves field on cart

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was carted off the field after suffering an apparent head injury in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

Jones and the Giants were driving for a touchdown when the quarterback rolled to his left. He tried to sprint through Cowboys defenders and ran head first into Jabril Cox's helmet and went down. He was stopped short of the goal line.

As he tried to get back up, Jones appeared woozy. He started to walk gingerly back to the sideline when he stumbled. That’s when officials stopped Jones and called the trainers to the field. He was carted off the field.

Mike Glennon came on in relief of Jones and handed the ball off to Devontae Booker, who jumped over a pile for a touchdown. Booker was in for Saquon Barkley, who also left the game with an injury.

Jones was putting together one of the best seasons of his career before Sunday’s game against Dallas. He had 1,184 passing yards with four touchdown passes and only one interception.

He put together a big drive last week against the New Orleans Saints to help the Giants pick up their first win of the season.

Jones is in the middle of his third season.