New York Giants

Giants' Daniel Jones suffers torn ACL, season likely over for star QB

Jones left the game in the 2nd quarter of the team's 30-6 loss to the Raiders

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Daniel Jones’ 2023 season has come to an unfortunate end.

An MRI on Monday confirmed that the New York Giants star quarterback tore his ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Brian Daboll said. Jones will be out for the rest of the year.

Daniel Jones goes down

Daniel Jones, #8 of the New York Giants, reacts after falling down in the first quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Daboll talked about the injury after the game.

"Tough," he said when asked what it was like to see Jones go down. "You never want your guys to go down. He has worked really hard to get back and it's unfortunate."

It was Jones’ first game back since he suffered a neck injury in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He left the game early in the second quarter.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby sacked Jones with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. On the play, it appeared his right knee may have buckled as he went down. He tried to shake it off in between quarters, and on the next play, he failed to put any weight on his knee and went down.

Daniel Jones calls a play

Daniel Jones, #8 of the New York Giants, calls a play at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jones was slow to get back up and was immediately taken out of the game, and Tommy DeVito subbed in. The former Duke standout was 4-for-9 with 25 passing yards and nine rushing yards before he left the game.

Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury in last week’s Giants loss to the New York Jets. DeVito came in for Taylor at the time and will have to sub in for Jones for the time being. The Giants do not have an emergency third quarterback. 

Las Vegas won the game 30-6.

Daniel Jones walks out

Daniel Jones, #8 of the New York Giants, takes the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

DeVito was 15-for-20 with 175 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions.

The Giants will now have to navigate without the quarterback they invested a four-year, $160 million contract in during the offseason. 

