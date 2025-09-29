Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York Giants

Giants co-owner John Mara announces cancer diagnosis

Mara is co-owners with Steve Tisch

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
John Mara, the New York Giants’ co-owner, CEO and president, announced on Monday he was diagnosed with cancer.

The 70-year-old longtime Giants executive issued a statement on social media.

John Mara in December 2024

President and CEO John Mara stands on the sidelines during pregame of a game between the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors," Mara said.

"I’m feeling strong and optimistic, and I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support – personally, professionally and medically."

Mara asked for privacy while he undergoes treatment.

John Mara looks on

New York Giants co-owner John Mara watches warmups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium.  (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

He joined the Giants in 1991 as general counsel for the team and later was the executive vice president and chief operating officer. His father, Wellington Mara, was the owner of the team until his death in 2005.

He oversaw two Giants Super Bowl titles as co-owner with Steve Tisch. Eli Manning led both teams to wins over the New England Patriots.

Mara is a third-generation team owner in the NFL. His grandfather, Tim, founded the team in 1925. Wellington and Jack Mara took over the team in 1959 when Tim Mara passed away.

New York Giants John Mara

New York Giants CEO John Mara talks to the media before introducing new head coach Joe Judge during a news conference at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 9, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Giants are one of the oldest teams in the NFL, next to the Chicago Bears.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

