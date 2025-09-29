Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Giants

Giants' Jaxson Dart joins Tim Tebow with rare statistical feat in first start

Tebow accomplished the feat in 2010

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Why Michael Strahan is cautious about Giants starting Jaxson Dart? | FOX NFL Kickoff Video

Why Michael Strahan is cautious about Giants starting Jaxson Dart? | FOX NFL Kickoff

'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew discuss whether its the right decision to start Jaxon Dart over Russell Wilson and analyze the New York Jets season so far.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart joined the likes of Tim Tebow with his performance in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dart had a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and ran for 54 yards as New York picked up its first win of the season, 21-18.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jaxson Dart pumps his fist

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The former Ole Miss standout became the second quarterback since 2000 to have a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and rush for at least 50 yards in his first start since Tebow did it with the Denver Broncos in 2010, according to NFL Research.

He finished 13-of-20 with 111 passing yards. His touchdown pass went to Theo Johnson.

"I've got a lot of confidence in our rookie quarterback," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said. "But he’s a rookie quarterback, so there’s going to be mistakes that’ll be made. We know that. There’ll be more next week, there was some this week. It’s not going to be perfect."

Jaxson Dart runs

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

JAGUARS' LIAM COEN TELLS 49ERS' ROBERT SALEH TO 'KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH' IN FIERY POSTGAME MOMENT

NFL Research said Dart was the first quarterback to win his first career start against a team that was at least 3-0 in the last 23 years. The last quarterback to do it was St. Louis Rams star Marc Bulger against the Oakland Raiders in October 2002.

Like Dart, Tebow was also a first-round draft pick in 2010. He made the first start of his career in Week 15 against the Raiders.

Tim Tebow points

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow (15) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Houston Texans in the second half at Invesco Field on Dec. 26, 2010. (Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tebow was 8-of-16 with 138 passing yards, a touchdown pass with 78 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue