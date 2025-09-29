Giants' Jaxson Dart joins Tim Tebow with rare statistical feat in first start

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart joined the likes of Tim Tebow with his performance in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dart had a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and ran for 54 yards as New York picked up its first win of the season, 21-18.

The former Ole Miss standout became the second quarterback since 2000 to have a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and rush for at least 50 yards in his first start since Tebow did it with the Denver Broncos in 2010, according to NFL Research.

He finished 13-of-20 with 111 passing yards. His touchdown pass went to Theo Johnson.

"I've got a lot of confidence in our rookie quarterback," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said. "But he’s a rookie quarterback, so there’s going to be mistakes that’ll be made. We know that. There’ll be more next week, there was some this week. It’s not going to be perfect."

NFL Research said Dart was the first quarterback to win his first career start against a team that was at least 3-0 in the last 23 years. The last quarterback to do it was St. Louis Rams star Marc Bulger against the Oakland Raiders in October 2002.

Like Dart, Tebow was also a first-round draft pick in 2010. He made the first start of his career in Week 15 against the Raiders.

Tebow was 8-of-16 with 138 passing yards, a touchdown pass with 78 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.