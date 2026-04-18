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German race crash kills driver Juha Miettinen; Max Verstappen sends condolences from track

The Nordschleife layout is known for high-risk thrills and hasn't hosted F1 since Niki Lauda's 1976 crash

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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A race in Germany turned tragic Saturday when one of the drivers involved was killed in a wreck.

Juha Miettinen, 66, was inside one of seven cars in the collision and died, organizers of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers said.

"Following the collision between several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations," the organization said in a statement.

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Car fans gathered at Nürburgring Nordschleife access road

Car fans meet at the Nürburgring Nordschleife access road in Nürburg, Germany, April 3, 2026, marking the start of the tuning season known as Car Friday. (Thomas Frey/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

"Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen, after he had been extracted from the vehicle; the driver died at the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful."

Organizers said the other six drivers were taken to nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations, and none were in a life-threatening condition.

Famed driver Max Verstappen was also at the track. Verstappen, who is using this weekend's races to prepare for his first 24-hour sports car race at the historic circuit on May 16-17, shared condolences on social media.

Max Verstappen removing his racing gear at Suzuka Circuit during qualifying session

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leaves during the qualifying session of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, March 28, 2026. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

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"Shocked by what happened today. Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be," Verstappen wrote on Instagram. "Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha's family and loved ones."

A moment of silence will be held in memory of Miettinen during the grid formation for Sunday's race.

Car fans gathered at Nürburgring Nordschleife access road in Rhineland-Palatinate

Car fans gather at the Nürburgring Nordschleife access road in Rhineland-Palatinate on Car Friday, marking the start of the tuning season April 3, 2026. (Thomas Frey/picture alliance)

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Running nearly 13 miles through wooded German hills with more than 150 corners and barriers often close to the track, the Nordschleife layout at the Nürburgring is known for high-risk thrills. F1 hasn't used it since 1976, when reigning champion Niki Lauda suffered severe burns in a crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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