German race crash kills driver Juha Miettinen; Max Verstappen sends condolences from track

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A race in Germany turned tragic Saturday when one of the drivers involved was killed in a wreck.

Juha Miettinen, 66, was inside one of seven cars in the collision and died, organizers of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers said.

"Following the collision between several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations," the organization said in a statement.

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"Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen, after he had been extracted from the vehicle; the driver died at the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful."

Organizers said the other six drivers were taken to nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations, and none were in a life-threatening condition.

Famed driver Max Verstappen was also at the track. Verstappen, who is using this weekend's races to prepare for his first 24-hour sports car race at the historic circuit on May 16-17, shared condolences on social media.

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"Shocked by what happened today. Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be," Verstappen wrote on Instagram. "Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha's family and loved ones."

A moment of silence will be held in memory of Miettinen during the grid formation for Sunday's race.

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Running nearly 13 miles through wooded German hills with more than 150 corners and barriers often close to the track, the Nordschleife layout at the Nürburgring is known for high-risk thrills. F1 hasn't used it since 1976, when reigning champion Niki Lauda suffered severe burns in a crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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