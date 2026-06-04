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NBA Playoffs

Fan disrupts NBA Finals Game 1 while trying to take selfie with Spurs' Victor Wembanyama

Security quickly removed the unidentified fan

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Colin’s Top 10 Players in the NBA Finals: Where do Wemby & Brunson rank? | The Herd Video

Colin’s Top 10 Players in the NBA Finals: Where do Wemby & Brunson rank? | The Herd

Colin Cowherd lists the top 10 best players in the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, including Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama.

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The New York Knicks began their pursuit of their first title since 1973 on Wednesday night in a matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs clung to a seven-point lead at halftime, setting up a back-and-forth second half and a tight fourth quarter. But amid the tension of a tightly contested fourth quarter, an overexcited fan briefly stole the spotlight in pursuit of what he hoped would be a once-in-a-lifetime photo.

The unidentified fan ran onto the court midway through the game's final quarter, appearing to try to take a selfie next to Wembanyama.

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Fan being detained by security on basketball court

A fan is detained by security after running onto the court during the fourth quarter of Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 3, 2026. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The fan came from the sideline opposite the team benches, starting from behind the play and running into San Antonio’s offensive end. The person was quickly pulled from the court by two security guards, and it did not appear the person made any contact with Wembanyama or any New York players.

Fan taking a selfie with Victor Wembanyama on basketball court

A fan runs onto the court and takes a photo with Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter of Game One in the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 3, 2026. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Play was stopped for about a minute before the game resumed with a jump ball. The fan was taken out of the court area through a baseline tunnel.

KNICKS FANS WOULD SAVE MONEY FLYING TO SAN ANTONIO FOR NBA FINALS GAMES INSTEAD OF BUYING MSG TICKETS

Earlier in the game, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson limped to the locker room after Spurs forward Harrison Barnes was pushed into his right knee. Brunson returned in the second quarter with his knee heavily wrapped, then appeared to tweak his left ankle later in the game after a Spurs player stepped on him while he contested a shot. He stayed in the game after the second scare.

Jalen Brunson attacks the basket during the Knicks' 105-95 Game 1 victory over the Spurs in the NBA Finals (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson attacks the basket during the Knicks' 105-95 Game 1 victory over the Spurs in the NBA Finals (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images) ((Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images))

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Brunson finished with 30 points, leading the Knicks in scoring.

The Knicks ultimately secured a 105-95 win over the Spurs in Game 1, marking New York's 12th consecutive playoff victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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