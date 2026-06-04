Jewish American pro basketball player uses sport to unite communities to combat hate and inspire generations

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Jared Armstrong’s basketball career did not pan out exactly how he had hoped, but what he has done with the sport has been a rather nice consolation prize.

Armstrong was unable to play Division I basketball due to a foot injury but has been playing professionally in Israel.

When Armstrong was offered the opportunity to play in Israel, he received citizenship there, a nod to his Jewish heritage. Now, he is aiming to "be remembered as more than just a basketball player."

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That’s why Armstrong is building courts in Israel and Jewish communities in his hometown of Philadelphia.

"I always had the passion that basketball is going to stop one day. What are you going to do after your career? I just didn't want to be another statistic. They say 50% of guys go broke within five years of playing, whether it's the NBA or overseas. So, my goal is basically trying to build a business, which is rare, while you're playing. That way, when I'm done, I have something to fall back on," Armstrong recently told Fox News Digital.

Armstrong said that the events of Oct. 7 pushed him even further to help his communities.

"I think what pushed me forward was seeing that a lot of the kids, when I came back and decided to play, didn't have an outlet. I saw how much the kids wanted it," Armstrong said. "They were hungry for it. They weren't in school, and they didn't really have anything to do. After our first clinic, it really elevated my motivation to keep doing it for them because I know if I were in their shoes, I would want somebody to do it for me."

"It was all about giving back to a place where I started my career," he added. "Obviously, I'm Jewish and my family's Jewish, and I never was really a religious person. I was always more of an action-based guy, and how you treat people. Morals, values and principles are what I believed in. I think it's very important for me to show kids what's possible with a ball and a dream. … So, I think it's really important for us to show what basketball can do. I personally believe basketball can save the world, and it can help inspire the next generation."

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In addition to his philanthropic work, he is behind the upcoming JAB Classic in August – one of only two million-dollar basketball tournaments in existence, featuring former NBA players and top international professionals, all competing on one stage with one mission: using the power of sport to unite and inspire.

"This idea has been in the making for almost two years. The money isn't the big enticement here. The real purpose of the tournament is to combat hate," Armstrong said.

"Hate is rising, and I think sport is a beautiful way to not only amplify the message but also show that unity is possible. For us, the unity and understanding of the message are super important, but bringing all these players under one roof also creates a community engagement opportunity. It gives a lot of kids in the inner city the chance to see their favorite players, who they may not otherwise be able to see during the NBA season. I think there are a lot of intangibles here as well."

And as the NBA Finals get underway, Armstrong will always reflect back on what the game of basketball has done not only for him, but for countless others.

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"I wouldn't be where I am or in this position if it wasn't for the game. I believe that basketball can save the world," he said. "It's an inexpensive sport that everybody can play. You literally just need a ball and a hoop. I think that's what separates it and makes it such a meaningful and powerful game.

"You have to communicate. You have to learn about other people. You're not going onto a basketball court and being mute. In football, you can wear a helmet and pads and nobody might really know you, but in basketball, everybody has to get to know each other. I think there are a lot of intangibles that you learn from the game that transition directly into your daily life."

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