Christian Pulisic explains why his screaming celebration was about more than ending scoring drought

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Christian Pulisic side-stepped Senegal’s goalkeeper and watched his shot hit the back of the net, the U.S. men’s national team (USMNT) star sprinted to the corner flag, got on his knees, balled his fists and let out a roaring scream as the stadium went into a frenzy above him.

Pulisic, who has been referred to as "Captain America" for the USMNT, had just put his squad up 2-0 in the World Cup friendly against Senegal in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. It marked his first goal of 2026, including his time with AC Milan, and his first for the U.S. since 2024 against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal.

With the scream, fans believed Pulisic was physically letting that weight go from his shoulders before the World Cup. But it was something more for the USMNT veteran.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Honestly, yeah, scoring after a while. But also, just being in the U.S. and knowing that we have this moment in front of us, it’s such a crazy opportunity. It seems surreal," Pulisic told Fox News Digital, while highlighting his partnership with Hershey’s, an American staple that he grew up around in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

"Just scoring there, having my brothers around me. It’s such an exciting moment. Honestly, this means so much for me, so that was just all the emotions being let out for sure."

USMNT STAR CHRISTIAN PULISIC FINALLY ENDS LENGTHY GOAL DROUGHT IN WIN OVER SENEGAL

It might have only been a friendly match, but Pulisic felt the buzz around the crowd from the U.S. faithful, and when he found Sergiño Dest just over six minutes into the match for the first goal, it was an incredible start for the USMNT in his eyes.

"Just the fans in Charlotte, and it feels like there’s that extra bit of support. It just drives us so much, it helps so much when we’re playing. It really pushes you through. Yeah, to have it here and have these fans supporting us, we just feel so lucky."

It goes without saying how much pressure sits on the shoulders of players in the World Cup, but for the 26-man squad playing on home soil, the stakes are that much higher. Pulisic has known for the last three years following the USMNT loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 where his next chance at the World Cup would be.

So, while the intensity and pressure is at a high, Pulisic wouldn’t have it any other way.

"Everyone has pressure. It’s in the World Cup. It is what it is," he explained. "Absolutely am grateful to have this opportunity and be in this moment. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. We want to have that, we want to feel that. Again, we don’t have to do it alone. We have a pretty good team we get to go to battle with and we’re going to do the best we can and come out with good results."

Pulisic pointed out how the team’s trainings have been great, noting the team’s chemistry given their time together throughout the years. And while winning a friendly match is always a great start for a team heading into the World Cup, Pulisic and his team know this is all preparation for when it matters on June 12 against Paraguay.

"For it to come together on the field is awesome, but also we have the biggest moments ahead of us. We’re all in preparation and we want to get it done when it really matters," he said.

FULL CIRCLE IS SWEET

Pulisic may be the pride of U.S. men’s soccer, but he was first the pride of Hershey, Pennsylvania. That’s why his partnership with the town’s iconic chocolate maker puts a large smile on his face.

To celebrate its hometown hero, Hershey’s is launching limited-edition PULISIC’S Milk Chocolate Bars, which feature custom wrappers with his printed signature on them.

"It’s the coolest. I don’t know what else to say. Just being a kid from Hershey, Pennsylvania. Growing up there, living chocolate, breathing chocolate, smelling the chocolate from my house. It’s incredible," he said. "Just so many memories. Now, to see my name on a chocolate bar and just be working with Hershey’s during this moment it’s honestly a dream come true."

Pulisic said he remembers being in his backyard dreaming about scoring the goal to win the World Cup, while at the same time smelling the chocolate being made across town.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yeah, I mean, there are absolutely times that you do. I remember smelling it more when it rained. It’s just weird and there’s things in the town where you’re used to it," he said, smiling.

The chocolate bars will be available while supplies last on June 6, as the first 5,000 guests at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Hershey, Penn. at 9 a.m. will receive a free bar. Also, in Times Square, the first 3,000 guests at 10 a.m. will get one.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.