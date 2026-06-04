Family whose children were killed by World Series champion's former lover awarded $176 million

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The family of two Los Angeles children who were killed by a city socialite was awarded $176 million by a jury.

Rebecca Grossman, the estranged wife of prominent Dr. Peter Grossman, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander, 11 and 8, respectively, after striking them with her vehicle at nearly 80 mph in September 2020.

Grossman had prescription drugs and alcohol in her system at the time of the 2020 crash, prosecutors told Fox News Digital.

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Although she was married to a prominent Los Angeles surgeon, Dr. Peter Grossman, she was racing her boyfriend, former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson, home from a restaurant. Each of them was driving Mercedes-Benz SUVs above 70 mph, and Grossman fled from the scene.

Both were found negligent in the crash.

The boys were walking with their youngest brother and mother, who both avoided the crash. The mother said she grabbed the youngest son and dove out of the way of Erickson's car.

Erickson started 364 of his 389 games pitched, pitching to a 4.59 ERA with a 142-136 record. He pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Erickson made a name for himself with the Twins, winning the World Series with them in 1991 and finishing in second place in Cy Young Award voting that season, falling short of Roger Clemens. Erickson spent six seasons with the Twins and seven with the O's before abbreviated stints with the others.

Grossman was sentenced to 15 years to life in 2024.

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Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino rejected a request from prosecutors that Grossman be sentenced to 34 years to life, saying such a lengthy term is "just not warranted here," Fox Los Angeles reported. He said the children's deaths were an "unimaginable loss," but he noted Grossman's lack of a criminal record and philanthropic history.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

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