Knicks star Jalen Brunson has injury scare in Game 1 of NBA Finals

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The New York Knicks held their collective breath during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night after All-Star guard Jalen Brunson suffered an injury scare against the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs reserve Harrison Barnes accidentally collided with Brunson's right knee while falling to the floor, and the Knicks star immediately grabbed at the leg in apparent pain.

Brunson signaled to the bench and headed to the locker room after checking out of the game. He later returned to the bench but had not re-entered the contest as of publication.

This is a developing story. More to come.