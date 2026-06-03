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NBA Playoffs

Knicks star Jalen Brunson has injury scare in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Spurs' Harrison Barnes collided with Brunson's knee, and he went back to the locker room

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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NYPD lifts ban on Knicks watch parties for Game 1 of NBA Finals Video

NYPD lifts ban on Knicks watch parties for Game 1 of NBA Finals

After previously banning watch parties due to fan rowdiness, the NYPD reversed course for New York Knicks fans ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

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The New York Knicks held their collective breath during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night after All-Star guard Jalen Brunson suffered an injury scare against the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs reserve Harrison Barnes accidentally collided with Brunson's right knee while falling to the floor, and the Knicks star immediately grabbed at the leg in apparent pain.

Brunson signaled to the bench and headed to the locker room after checking out of the game. He later returned to the bench but had not re-entered the contest as of publication.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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