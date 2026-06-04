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Seattle Seahawks

Ciara pens emotional tribute for Super Bowl champion husband Russell Wilson following retirement announcement

The couple have been married for nearly a decade

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson announced his retirement on Wednesday, and his wife, Ciara, had an emotional reaction to the news.

Ciara, the singer and songwriter, has been married to Wilson for nearly a decade and reflected on their journey together.

"The best in the world! There's only one, 3!" Ciara wrote on social media in response to Wilson’s retirement announcement.

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Russell Wilson and Ciara standing together at a birthday celebration event.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend Ciara's birthday celebration at Marquee in New York City on Oct. 24, 2025. (Kirill Bichutsky/Getty Images)

"Always so proud of you! It's a true blessing to go on this journey with you! My greatest inspiration! I love you so much!" Ciara wrote with a goat emoji and an emoji with two hands making the shape of a heart.

Ciara has four kids, three of whom are with Wilson. Her oldest child, Future, was born from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Wilson’s retirement announcement followed reports of him finalizing a deal to become an analyst with CBS Sports.

"As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and ‘The NFL Today,' I'm so blessed to continue doing what I love most - being around the greatest game in the world," Wilson said in his retirement video.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Russell Wilson and Ciara standing together on the red carpet at the ESPY Awards

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on July 16, 2025. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In that video, he thanked his family and friends for their support throughout his NFL career, including Ciara.

"Thank you, C. I thank you, Ciara, for being my greatest blessing, my best friend and my partner through it all. None of this journey called life would have been the same without you," Wilson said in the video.  

The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of NC State by the Seattle Seahawks. He played 10 seasons in Seattle and helped lead them to a championship, as they defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

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Russell Wilson and Ciara standing together at a birthday celebration in New York City

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend Ciara's birthday celebration with DJ Cassidy in New York City on Oct. 24, 2025. (Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos ahead of the 2022 season, but he never recaptured that same magic with Denver. The Broncos cut him after two seasons, and Wilson then spent one season each with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants before retiring.

In 14 seasons and 205 games, Wilson had a 121-80-1 career record, completed 64.6% of his passes for 46,966 yards, with 353 touchdowns and 114 interceptions.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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