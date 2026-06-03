Mike Leach nominated for College Football Hall of Fame following eligibility rule change

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Mike Leach, the larger-than-life coach credited with popularizing the Air Raid offense and transforming modern college football, has been nominated for the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame class just under four years after his death.

Leach's final coaching stop was at Mississippi State before his death in December 2022.

The National Football Foundation has released the ballot for next year's class, with the class set to be officially unveiled in January. The list features 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 39 coaches from lower levels.

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Under the previous rules, Leach fell short of the eligibility requirements. However, under the revised criteria, he now qualifies for consideration. The NFF announced last year that the minimum career winning percentage required for coaches would decrease from .600 to .595, beginning with the 2027 class.

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Leach posted a .596 winning percentage during his head coaching tenures at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He finished his career with a 158-107 record.

Leach coached his teams to wins in 18 games against Top 25 opponents when his team was unranked.

A player is eligible 10 full seasons after his last year in college and must have received first-team All-America honors by a major selector. The nominee’s college football achievements are a prime consideration, but his post-football record as a citizen is also taken into account.

Among other FBS coaches on the ballot are Larry Coker, whose Miami team won the 2001 season's national championship; Dennis Franchione, who made stops at TCU, Alabama and Texas A&M; Ralph Friedgen, who led Maryland to bowls in seven of his 10 seasons; Darryl Rogers, 1977 Big Ten coach of the year at Michigan State; Jackie Sherrill, all-time wins leader at Mississippi State; and Tommy Tuberville, who led powerful Auburn teams of the 2000s.

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Heisman Trophy winners Cam Newton of Auburn (2010) and Robert Griffin III of Baylor (2011) are on the ballot along with first-time nominees Tavon Austin of West Virginia, Melvin Gordon of Wisconsin, A.J. Hawk of Ohio State and Barrett Jones of Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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