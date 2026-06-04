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NBA Playoffs

NBA investigating courtside fans who allegedly directed profane 'flopping' remarks at Jalen Brunson: report

Brunson appeared to confront the fans at the end of the game

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Colin’s Top 10 Players in the NBA Finals: Where do Wemby & Brunson rank? | The Herd Video

Colin’s Top 10 Players in the NBA Finals: Where do Wemby & Brunson rank? | The Herd

Colin Cowherd lists the top 10 best players in the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, including Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama.

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The NBA is reportedly investigating two courtside fans who allegedly directed profane remarks at New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson during Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night.

The two fans were allegedly calling out Brunson for flopping with vulgar remarks, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes. The taunts started coming with 20 seconds left in the game, when the Knicks had taken a substantial lead.

Brunson, 29, approached referee Scott Foster after the game concluded to let him know what was happening and asked him to do something about it, according to the report. Foster was in earshot of the fans and heard the derogatory remarks.

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New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson moving on court after scoring a basket

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson moves after scoring a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio on June 3, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

The ABC broadcast of the game showed Brunson talking toward the fans. Foster stepped between Brunson, and teammate Jose Alvarado pulled Brunson away from the scorer’s table.

After making a shot in the fourth quarter, Brunson was seen pointing toward the fans.

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New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drives past San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama during NBA Finals game.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drives past San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio on June 3, 2026. (David J. Phillip/AP)

While the fans certainly irritated the Knicks’ captain, the Spurs' defense in the fourth quarter did not. Brunson scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter on 5-of-9 shooting, closing out the Spurs in the process in their 105-95 win.

While Brunson didn’t shoot the ball particularly well throughout the game, going 12-of-31 from the field and 2-of-9 from 3-point range, he came through when it mattered most to propel the Knicks to a Game 1 road win. He also had three rebounds and two assists in the victory.

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New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson spinning with basketball as San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper defends

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson spins with the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper defends during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio on June 3, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP)

The Knicks will look to win another game on the road when they take on the Spurs in the NBA Finals in Game 2 on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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