NBA investigating courtside fans who allegedly directed profane 'flopping' remarks at Jalen Brunson: report

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The NBA is reportedly investigating two courtside fans who allegedly directed profane remarks at New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson during Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night.

The two fans were allegedly calling out Brunson for flopping with vulgar remarks, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes. The taunts started coming with 20 seconds left in the game, when the Knicks had taken a substantial lead.

Brunson, 29, approached referee Scott Foster after the game concluded to let him know what was happening and asked him to do something about it, according to the report. Foster was in earshot of the fans and heard the derogatory remarks.

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The ABC broadcast of the game showed Brunson talking toward the fans. Foster stepped between Brunson, and teammate Jose Alvarado pulled Brunson away from the scorer’s table.

After making a shot in the fourth quarter, Brunson was seen pointing toward the fans.

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While the fans certainly irritated the Knicks’ captain, the Spurs' defense in the fourth quarter did not. Brunson scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter on 5-of-9 shooting, closing out the Spurs in the process in their 105-95 win.

While Brunson didn’t shoot the ball particularly well throughout the game, going 12-of-31 from the field and 2-of-9 from 3-point range, he came through when it mattered most to propel the Knicks to a Game 1 road win. He also had three rebounds and two assists in the victory.

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The Knicks will look to win another game on the road when they take on the Spurs in the NBA Finals in Game 2 on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.