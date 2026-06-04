Kyle Busch's 11-year-old son takes big step in racing world nearly two weeks after his dad's stunning death

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Brexton Busch, the 11-year-old son of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, returned to the racetrack Tuesday for the first time since his dad's death nearly two weeks ago.

Busch ran practice laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of the CookOut Summer Shootout, a Legend Car Series race. Kyle Busch, 41, died unexpectedly late last month after a battle with pneumonia turned into sepsis.

A private memorial was held for Busch on Tuesday afternoon. The family announced that a public memorial would take place later this year.

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," the family said in a statement following Busch's death on May 21.

TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION KYLE BUSCH TRAGICALLY DIES AT 41 AFTER HOSPITALIZATION

"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans."

Brexton Busch has a NASCAR ride at RCR

Busch was a two-time Cup champion and undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. He'd been in the Cup Series since 2004, making 762 career starts with 63 wins. The 41-year-old won the championship in 2015 and 2019, and had 234 victories across all three NASCAR national series.

Busch is the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (102) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (69). Busch's 234th and final NASCAR win came at Dover one week before his death, when he led 147 laps in a dominating Truck Series victory.

One day after his death, car owner Richard Childress told reporters that RCR would suspend the use of Busch's No. 8 until Brexton is eligible to use it.

"Richard Childress Racing has elected to suspend use of the No. 8 and will run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and beyond," the team said in a statement. "Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8, and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry. No one can carry it forward to the level that he did.

"The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing."

Brexton, 11, has been an up-and-coming racer for some time now. In recent years, Kyle had spent much of his own racing season following Brexton around during the week.

Samantha Busch is among the most active of the drivers' wives on social media, and has spent several years now documenting life with both Kyle and Brexton racing.

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Earlier this year, Brexton raced against his dad for the first time at the Tulsa Shootout.

The age limit to race in the NASCAR Cup Series is 18. Brexton would, however, be eligible to race in the Truck Series when he turns 16.