Georgia's Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy were seen leaving strip club minutes before fatal crash: report

A new report surrounding the fatal car crash that took the lives of Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy shows footage taken outside a strip club early morning on Jan. 15 that adds some context to the tragic incident.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution acquired footage that shows multiple Georgia players, along with Bulldogs staffers, leaving Toppers International Showbar around 2:30 a.m., 15 minutes before the fatal car crash.

The crash also involved Warren McClendon, a teammate of Willock’s, recruiting staff member Tory Bowles and two female staff members from the club, who were seen leaving with them 30 minutes after the club had closed.

Video shows that the players and staff members were traveling through an intersection around 2:40 a.m.

Police responded to a crash site at 2:45 a.m., about 2.5 miles away from Toppers. LeCroy was the one operating the black 2021 Ford Expedition, which hit a curb on the passenger’s side while driving over the speed limit and crashed into two power poles and a parked car.

Willock was pronounced dead at the scene while LeCroy died from his injuries at Piedmont Regional Hospital. McClendon and Bowles were also transported to the hospital.

A toxicology report on LeCroy is currently in the process.

Attorney Roy T. Willey IV, who represents the family of Willock, spoke to reporters outside the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse this past week, and released a statement on their behalf.

"As there are no words that can be found to describe the grief that we are experiencing with our loss, the support of all those that have said kind words and shared loving memories of Devin has helped us during this time," the statement began.

"What we would like everyone to know is that Devin was more than just a football player. He was a trusted friend, a supportive and loving brother, a dedicated student and a wonderful son. Devin’s infectious personality and loving smile is one that no one who met or saw him will ever forget. He was a young man that was not solely driven by football. He was driven by his love of others and his desire to fulfill his future."

This crash came just hours after Georgia celebrated back-to-back national championships following their beat down of TCU.

Head coach Kirby Smart posted two separate photos of Willock and LeCroy late last Sunday.

"Miss you already. Thinking of you tonight, Devin," he wrote in one tweet.

"Gone far too soon. Chandler, I will always remember you for your kind heart," he added in the other.

