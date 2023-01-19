Georgia attorney holds Devin Willock press conference without his family, shares statement on their behalf

An attorney representing the family of University of Georgia football player Devin Willock, who died in a car crash just hours after celebrating back-to-back national championships, held a press conference Thursday afternoon to read a statement from Willock’s parents.

Attorney Roy T. Willey IV spoke to reporters outside the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse where he read a statement on behalf of Dave and Sharlene Willock, who he said were "unable to appear today."

"First, we would like to thank the city of Athens and the overwhelming support of the Georgia and New Jersey football communities, fans, teammates, coaches and friends over the past few days. As there are no words that can be found to describe the grief that we are experiencing with our loss, the support of all those that have said kind words and shared loving memories of Devin has helped us during this time," the statement began.

"What we would like everyone to know is that Devin was more than just a football player. He was a trusted friend, a supportive and loving brother, a dedicated student and a wonderful son. Devin’s infectious personality and loving smile is one that no one who met or saw him will ever forget. He was a young man that was not solely driven by football. He was driven by his love of others and his desire to fulfill his future."

That statement went on to ask that supporters "keep Chandler LeCroy’s family in your thoughts and prayers" as well as the two other survivors of the crash.

LeCroy, a Georgia football staff member, was also killed in the crash. She was driving the vehicle at the time.

"Although we will never be able to truly get over this moment, your prayers, thoughts and memories of Devin continue to give us strength during this time," the statement concluded.

The law firm released a statement on Wednesday announcing the press conference and plans to discuss details of the investigation and legal action.

But Dave Willock told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution that he has no plans to pursue legal action against the university and learned of the press conference from the news.

"No, Georgia is working with us," he said. "We have no reason to do that because they are compensating us 100%."

Wiley made no mention of any potential legal action during Thursday’s presser.

According to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke Police Department on Tuesday, investigators say excessive speed was a contributing factor in Sunday’s crash. Willock and another passenger were also not wearing seat belts at the time.