Georgetown University mascot Jack the Bulldog dies at age 4: 'Brought joy to thousands'

Georgetown University mascot Jack the Bulldog died at the age of four, the school announced on Monday.

"With a heavy heart, we share the sad news that our beloved Jack the Bulldog has gone over the Rainbow Bridge after a brief illness," Georgetown University told Fox News Digital. "Please keep all who cared for and loved him so dearly in your thoughts and prayers."

"Since 2019, Jack has brought joy to thousands of members of the Georgetown family with his ever-ready high-paws, his ability to run and drive on the basketball court and his genuine love for everyone big and small," the school added.

Jack, whose official name was John F. Carroll, was born on January 24, 2019, in Alberta, Canada. According to Georgetown's website, he loved eating blueberries and strawberries and playing with his armadillo toy.

Jack was brought onto campus in July 2019 after the previous Jack, who was in the mascot position since 2013, retired.

The mascot's webpage said that Jack was walked on Georgetown's campus several times a day and was a beloved presence at campus events. He was cared for by students and campus staff.

"The Jack Crew is responsible for walking Jack during the day and evening and for escorting him to various events on campus," Georgetown's site explained. "Students are asked to apply to become members of the Jack Crew before walking Jack."

Many different bulldogs have been the mascot for Georgetown since 1962. The school is expected to announce the next Jack in the coming weeks.