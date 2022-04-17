Gamblers hold off Panthers for first USFL win, Reggie Northrup scores on fumble recovery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Houston Gamblers picked up a win over the Michigan Panthers in the second game in United States Football League history on Sunday afternoon 17-12.

The Gamblers scored all 17 points in the first half. Panthers quarterback Shea Patterson fumbled a snap which was returned by Houston linebacker Reggie Northrup for a touchdown to go up 11-0 in the second quarter. Later, Clayton Thorson found Isaiah Zuber for a 12-yard touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Thorson finished 9-for-17 with 73 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Running back Mark Thompson had 71 yards on the ground and Zuber finished with two catches for 34 yards and the score. Jojo Ward led the Gamblers with seven catches for 48 yards.

Houston’s defense needed to lockdown in the second half.

USFL: PANTHERS, GAMBLERS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS PLAY GAME OF CONNECT FOUR AMID WEATHER DELAY

Patterson got the Panthers on the board with a touchdown pass to Lance Lenoir in the third quarter. It was an 8-yard touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Stevie Scott II had a three-yard rush to cut the Gamblers’ lead to five points.

Michigan got another chance with 10:13 left after Thorson was intercepted by cornerback Jameson Houston. But they turned the ball over on downs. The team would do that again with 5:12 left in the game. The team put together a 14-play, 60-yard drive that lasted 5:12 and couldn’t score.

Patterson finished 17-for-25 with 192 passing yards and a touchdown. Scott ran for 72 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Lenoir had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Gamblers start 1-0 on the season and the Panthers fall to 0-1. The Panthers play the Generals on Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The Gamblers will take on the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET.