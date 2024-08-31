Fundraiser for pregnant wife of Matthew Gaudreau raises more than $350,000

After the tragic deaths of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, the Gaudreau family has received an outpouring of support.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for Madeline Gaudreau, Matthew’s wife, after it was revealed Madeline is expecting their first child in late December.

"In this unimaginably difficult time, we are coming together to support Matthew's wife, Madeline and their growing baby Tripp, and help alleviate some of the financial burdens they now face," the campaign’s description said.

The fundraiser surpassed its goal of $30,000, and by Saturday afternoon more than 5,000 supporters had contributed more than $365,000. The names of several NHL players were included in the donation list.

Many donations included some variation of Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey No. 13, which he wore with both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames.

The donations will be used to cover Matthew’s funeral expenses and for baby Tripp.

The Gaudreau brothers were killed while cycling in New Jersey Thursday night, the eve of their sister’s wedding, when 43-year-old Sean Higgins struck them from behind while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The sports community mourned the deaths of the Gaudreau brothers Friday, and countless tributes poured in. While they were remembered for their talent on the ice, many who knew them or had met them shared stories of their kindness.

Several sporting events held moments of silence.

Higgins was arrested and charged Thursday night after police say he admitted to drinking five to six beers and consuming alcohol while driving. A judge ordered that he be held until his next court appearance Thursday.

Higgins was charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.