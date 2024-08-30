Gaudreau family issues heartbreaking statement after suspected drunk driver is charged in brothers’ deaths

The family of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and brother Matthew Gaudreau shared a heartbreaking statement on Friday, just hours after news broke that two brothers had been tragically killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in New Jersey.

Jim Gaudreau, their uncle, released a statement on behalf of the Gaudreau, Morris, Korbitz, Venello and Joyce families after it had been confirmed that the brothers had been killed while riding bicycles on a rural road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing humans," the statement read.

"We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support, and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. We ask for your continued respect and privacy during this very difficult period of grief."

The statement was signed, "from all our families and the bottom of our hearts."

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, had been set to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding in Philadelphia on Friday.

According to New Jersey State police, the Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road when 43-year-old Sean Higgins, driving in the same direction, attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and was charged with two counts of death by auto. He was booked into the Salem County Correctional Facility.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by the Associated Press, Higgins failed a field sobriety test. He also admitted to a responding officer to having consumed five or six beers before the accident and to drinking while driving.

Those in the sports community mourned the loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, not just as hockey players, but more importantly for their impact on the lives of the people they knew.

"I am devastated and heartbroken over the news of the death of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau," former Boston College head coach Jerry York, who coached both Gaudreau brothers, said in a statement provided by the school.

"They were not only great hockey players but two outstanding young men. They represented their families and Boston College with the utmost class. Please keep the Gaudreau family in your prayers during this tragic and unspeakable time."

