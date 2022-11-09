Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich 'hurt' over Colts firing, but 'trusts' owner Jim Irsay's instincts

Reich expressed the desire to find another NFL head coaching job

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was "hurt" to learn that the team had decided to move on from him after more than four seasons, but he says he "trusts" owner Jim Irsay’s instincts in doing "what he thinks is best for the team." 

The Colts made the announcement on Monday, confirming that Super Bowl champion and longtime Colts’ player Jeff Saturday would be taking over as interim head coach. 

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline during the New England Patriots game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

"There's disappointment and hurt," Reich said in an interview with CBS 4 Indy. "It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the season. But I understand the business side of things. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Irsay and I've come to trust his instincts and his knowledge of the game. I just know he's doing what he thinks is best for the team."

PEYTON MANNING REACTS TO COLTS HIRING JEFF SATURDAY AS INTERIM HEAD COACH: ‘IT’S A BIG CHALLENGE’

"I can live with that. I gave my heart and soul to the job, to the guys, to everything I did there. I didn't take anything for granted."

Reich was fired following Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, dropping the team to 3-5-1 through Week 9. He began his coaching career in Indianapolis in 2006 and was named quarterbacks coach in 2009. 

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich keeps watch during the Browns game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

He returned in 2018 as head coach after winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as the offensive coordinator the previous season. 

Reich revealed that his goal was always "to be here 10, 12 years and retire with a championship or two." 

Colts head coach Frank Reich walks off the field after losing to the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct.30, 2022, in Indianapolis.

He finished his career with the Colts 40-33-1 with two playoff appearances but is hopeful that his time in the NFL isn’t over just yet. 

"I think you keep all your options open,’’ he said. "Obviously my desire is to be a head coach. I love the game. I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open.’’

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.