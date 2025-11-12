Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Trump makes rare NFL appearance, trans athlete challenges SCOTUS case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LEGAL BATTLE – The family of a transgender athlete filed a brief arguing that West Virginia's transgender sports ban violates Title IX. The filing comes as the Supreme Court prepares to take up the landmark case in 2026. Continue reading …

'GONE TOO SOON' – The NFL community continued to mourn the tragic death of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. Police confirmed the 24-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase in Texas. Continue reading …

'A DEVASTATING TIME' – Team USA's Jordan Chiles addressed criticism that followed after her bronze medal was stripped at last year's Summer Olympics. The decorated American gymnast called out what she described as racism surrounding her Olympic controversy. Continue reading …

LIFE LESSONS – President Donald Trump called into ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show" on Veterans Day and spoke about the highs and lows that can be seen throughout sports — and in life. Continue reading …

PRESIDENTIAL VISIT – President Donald Trump spent a few minutes in the FOX booth with longtime play-by-play broadcaster Kenny Albert and analyst Jonathan Vilma during the Washington Commanders' Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions. He became the first sitting president to attend a regular season NFL game since former President Jimmy Carter did so in 1978. Continue reading …

MIAMI MAYHEM – Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge stemming from a May shooting in Miami. Continue reading …

PINK SLIP – Nico Harris was relieved of his duties as the Dallas Mavericks' general manager, the team confirmed. The decision came months after he orchestrated the shocking trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Continue reading …

'A MISTAKE' – The New York Giants parted ways with head coach Brian Daboll on Monday. Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky called it a mistake considering Daboll's working relationship with Jaxson Dart. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The Philadelphia Eagles, last week’s No. 1 team, got past the Green Bay Packers on Monday. But a handful of other NFL teams made convincing statements for the top spot in the latest edition of Tom Brady’s Week 10 Power Rankings. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Travis Hunter, the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, will be sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing a procedure on his right knee, the Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed Tuesday. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports hosts reacted to Joe Burrow’s return to Cincinnati Bengals practice and to the quarterback’s message that his team can still make a run at the AFC North crown despite its 3-6 record. Watch here …

