Football community reacts to Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland's death: 'Gone too soon'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The NFL community is mourning the tragic death of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

Officials confirmed the 24-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot after a police chase in Texas. Teams and players in the sport expressed sorrow about the news.

"A tragic loss. Praying for Marshawn’s family, friends, and teammates. Gone too soon," New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson posted to X.

"It sucks seeing the news of our NFL brother!" Tennessee Titans star Jeffery Simmons posted to X. "Even when someone is carrying the biggest smile, make sure to just check in on them. You just never know man. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, we all through things that we sometimes hide!

"If you or anyone you may know that needs emotional support, reach out to the national mental health hotline: 988. You are not alone."

"Difficult to process the horrible news out of Dallas. Just tragic," NFL great J.J. Watt posted to X.

The Western Michigan Broncos' Lance Taylor, the head coach at Kneeland’s alma mater, said he was heartbroken.

"My heart is absolutely broken over the loss of Marshawn Kneeland. Marshawn was so much more than an incredible football player – he was a remarkable young man who meant so much to our program and to me personally. His leadership, energy, and smile were infectious, and he left a lasting impact on everyone in our program. Having coached him during my first season here, we developed a special bond that went far beyond football," the statement said.

COWBOYS’ MARSHAWN KNEELAND DIED BY SUICIDE AFTER POLICE CHASE IN TEXAS, OFFICIALS SAY

"His passion for life and his teammates were unmatched. Our entire Bronco Football family is devastated, and we send our deepest prayers to his family, teammates, and all who loved him. Marshawn will forever be a part of the Bronco brotherhood."

Bilhal Kone, a cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens and a teammate of Kneeland’s at Western Michigan, said he can’t wait to make Kneeland proud with his play.

"Rip brother you was a big figure to me more then a teammate more then a brother you was hope! Helped my dream come (true) seeing you make it. Can’t wait to make you proud to play through your energy," Kone posted to X.

"The NFL Players Association is deeply saddened by the passing of Marshawn Kneeland. His impact on those around him was immeasurable, and his loss is felt profoundly across our community. We're working to ensure that players have the support they need, and our condolences are with Marshawn's family and loved ones," the NFLPA said in a statement.

COWBOYS DEFENSIVE END MARSHAWN KNEELAND DEAD AT 24

"To our player members, please remember that navigating grief can be difficult. Lean on one another and take care of your well-being. We encourage you to reach out to us for wellness support or use the NFL Life Line."

According to officials, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to make a traffic stop around 10:33 p.m. when the driver, later identified as Kneeland, refused to stop. Authorities engaged in a pursuit but eventually lost sight of Kneeland’s vehicle, ending the chase.

His car was later found abandoned, and authorities began searching the area. Kneeland was later found dead.

Frisco police, which assisted in the DPS pursuit, released a statement saying the abandoned vehicle was found by troopers "minutes later" and that Kneeland was believed to have fled on foot.

Police said that, during their search, they learned that "Kneeland had expressed suicidal ideations."

He was located at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Frisco police said the official cause of death will be determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office, but he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Kneeland was in his second season with the Cowboys after being selected 56th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He died just days after he recorded his first NFL touchdown in a game against the Arizona Cardinals Monday night.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

