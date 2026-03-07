Longtime Blackhawks great and broadcaster Troy Murray dies at 63, team says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Chicago Blackhawks standout Troy Murray, who transitioned to the broadcast booth after his playing career, has died, the team announced Saturday. He was 63.

The Blackhawks said he died earlier in the day.

It’s unclear where Murray spent his final moments. Murray publicly disclosed his cancer diagnosis in August 2021. While he revealed he had been undergoing chemotherapy, details about the type of cancer he was fighting were kept private.

Murray, affectionately known as "Muzz," continued to appear on Blackhawks broadcasts during his cancer battle, though his appearances eventually tapered off. He stepped away from the booth entirely ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season.

For more than a decade, Murray starred at center for the Blackhawks. CEO Danny Wirtz said the loss of one of the franchise's most respected leaders left the team "deeply heartbroken."

"Troy was the epitome of a Blackhawk so far beyond his incredible playing career, with his presence felt in every corner of our organization over the last 45 years," Wirtz said.

"During his long and hard battle with cancer, it was often said that Troy didn't have any 'give up' in him," Wirtz added. "While our front office won't be the same without him, we will carry that spirit forward every day in his honor. We'll miss you, Troy."

After 12 seasons with the Blackhawks, Murray finished his NHL career with the Colorado Avalanche, winning the 1996 Stanley Cup.

After spending the following season with the International Hockey League Chicago Wolves, Murray stayed in the city to begin his broadcasting career in 1998. Murray was also named the president of the Blackhawks alumni association.

"Troy Murray is remembered for not only his contributions on the ice, but for his professionalism and humility and dedication to the city of Chicago," the team said in a release. "He leaves behind a lasting legacy within the Blackhawks family and the broader hockey world."

From Calgary, Alberta, Murray topped 20 goals five times, but he also became known for his defensive play. In 1986, he became the Blackhawks' first player to win the NHL's Frank J. Selke Trophy, the award for the league's top defensive forward.

Murray finished with 197 goals in 688 games over two stints with the Blackhawks and also played for the Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins. Overall, he had 230 goals in 915 career games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

