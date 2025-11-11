Trans athlete's family files response in Supreme Court women's sports case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of transgender athlete Becky Pepper-Jackson filed a response in a forthcoming Supreme Court battle over biological males in women's sports.

The brief, filed by the athlete's mother, Heather Jackson, argues that West Virginia's law that prohibits transgender athletes from competing in women's sports violates Title IX.

Title IX does not explicitly protect the right of biologically male transgender people to identify as women. The current administration and West Virginia state government do not interpret Title IX as protective of that right.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Heather Jackson's brief also makes note of her child's character, and desire to play sports with girls.

"B.P.J. is a teenage girl from West Virginia who is 'bright and kind.' She makes ‘straight A’s’ and loves math and science. She also loves playing with her family dogs, riding her bike, running, and spending time with her friends," the brief reads.

"B.P.J. wants to play sports for the same reasons most kids do: to have fun and make friends as part of a team. Her experiences on sports teams have given her the opportunity to build teamwork, confidence, and friendship while cultivating her work ethic.

"She feels free and fully herself when she is out on the field. Because participating on boys’ teams as a transgender girl would be isolating, stigmatizing, and publicly humiliating, and because co-ed teams in West Virginia are virtually non-existent, the girls’ teams are B.P.J.’s only real option for participating in her school’s athletic program."

LEGAL DEFENSE TO 'SAVE WOMEN'S SPORTS' GRANTED RIGHT TO MAKE ARGUMENT TO SCOTUS AMID TRANS ATHLETE DISPUTE

The trans athlete released a statement through the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) advocating for the athlete's right to compete with girls, and claimed that West Virginia's law protecting girls' sports is "part of a plan to push transgender people like me out of public life entirely."

"I play for my school for the same reason other kids on my track team do–to make friends, have fun, and challenge myself through practice and teamwork," the 15-year-old said.

"And all I’ve ever wanted was the same opportunities as my peers. Instead, I’ve had my rights and my life debated by politicians who’ve never even met me but want to stop me from playing sports with my friends. I know this case isn’t just about me, or even just about sports.

"It’s just one part of a plan to push transgender people like me out of public life entirely. I’m proud to stand up alongside my mom for what I believe and who I am and I want other transgender kids to know they aren’t alone."

The West Virginia vs. B.P.J. lawsuit is one of two cases addressing trans inclusion in women's and girls' sports that will be heard by the Supreme Court, likely in early 2026.

The case, alongside the Little vs. Hecox case in Idaho, focuses on whether states have the right to pass and enforce laws that prevent biological males from competing in girls' and women's sports.

The trans athlete in Little vs. Hecox, Lindsay Hecox, attempted to have that case dismissed despite being the one to file it back in 2020.

Hecox initially filed the lawsuit in 2020 to block an Idaho state law, HB 500, which prohibits males from competing in women's sports, in order to compete for the Boise State women's cross-country team. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case in July, alongside a similar case in West Virginia involving a trans athlete, West Virginia vs. B.P.J.

Hecox then tried to have the case against Idaho and Gov. Brad Little dropped in September.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

However, a federal judge struck down Hecox's attempt to dismiss, and the Supreme Court ruled that it would not decide on whether to dismiss the case at least until the defendants make oral arguments.