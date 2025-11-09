Trump says Commanders 'have to get a touchdown' while in FOX booth; Washington's QB finds receiver for score

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump stepped into the FOX booth in between legendary play-by-play man Kenny Albert and analyst Jonathan Vilma during the Washington Commanders’ game against the Detroit Lions.

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota drove down the field to get Washington in the red zone.

"I think this is a very important couple of plays," Trump said as Mariota took the snap on 2nd-and-7 from the Lions’ 9-yard line. "… They have to get a touchdown. Let’s put it differently. They just have to get a touchdown. Forget about the play."

Washington scored two plays later when Mariota threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel. The Commanders failed to make the 2-point conversion and were down 16 points to the Lions.

Trump was at Northwest Stadium for the NFL’s "Salute to Service" festivities. He read off names of enlistees into the U.S. military. He was the first sitting president to attend a regular-season game since President Jimmy Carter did it in 1978.

LIONS' AMON-RA ST BROWN DOES TRUMP'S SIGNATURE DANCE TO CELEBRATE TOUCHDOWN VS COMMANDERS

Albert mentioned to Trump that Carter’s attendance came on the same day Bucky Dent etched his name into the annals of history between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Trump has been at a few major sporting events since he was inaugurated for his second term, including the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, the U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup.

"I just love it. It’s a microcosm of life," he said of sports. "It’s sort of like life. The good the bad and the ugly."

Air Force One flew over Northwest Stadium before landing at Joint Base Andrews. Trump arrived just before halftime of the game.