Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

Trump says Commanders 'have to get a touchdown' while in FOX booth; Washington's QB finds receiver for score

Marcus Mariota threw a TD pass to Deebo Samuel

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Trump joins FOX booth for Commanders' touchdown vs Lions Video

Trump joins FOX booth for Commanders' touchdown vs Lions

President Donald Trump was in the FOX booth for the Washington Commanders' touchdown drive against the Detroit Lions.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump stepped into the FOX booth in between legendary play-by-play man Kenny Albert and analyst Jonathan Vilma during the Washington Commanders’ game against the Detroit Lions.

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota drove down the field to get Washington in the red zone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

President Trump in the FOX booth

President Donald Trump, left, participates in an interview as he attends an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on Nov. 9, 2025. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

"I think this is a very important couple of plays," Trump said as Mariota took the snap on 2nd-and-7 from the Lions’ 9-yard line. "… They have to get a touchdown. Let’s put it differently. They just have to get a touchdown. Forget about the play."

Washington scored two plays later when Mariota threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel. The Commanders failed to make the 2-point conversion and were down 16 points to the Lions.

Trump was at Northwest Stadium for the NFL’s "Salute to Service" festivities. He read off names of enlistees into the U.S. military. He was the first sitting president to attend a regular-season game since President Jimmy Carter did it in 1978.

Trump greets fans

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (L) watches U.S. President Donald Trump shake the hand of a young fan as he attends the NFL  football game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Nov. 9, 2025 in Landover, Maryland.  (John McDonnell/Getty Images)

LIONS' AMON-RA ST BROWN DOES TRUMP'S SIGNATURE DANCE TO CELEBRATE TOUCHDOWN VS COMMANDERS

Albert mentioned to Trump that Carter’s attendance came on the same day Bucky Dent etched his name into the annals of history between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Trump has been at a few major sporting events since he was inaugurated for his second term, including the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, the U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup.

"I just love it. It’s a microcosm of life," he said of sports. "It’s sort of like life. The good the bad and the ugly."

Trump arrives at Joint Bae Andrews

President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, after returning from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and en route to an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions. (Luis M. Alvarez/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Air Force One flew over Northwest Stadium before landing at Joint Base Andrews. Trump arrived just before halftime of the game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue