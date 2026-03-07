Iran flag removed from Paralympics opening ceremony after sole athlete withdraws over travel safety concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two-time Paralympian Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei of Iran has withdrawn from the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, citing an inability to travel amid the ongoing U.S. and Israeli joint military campaign against Iran.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced Mianaei’s withdrawal hours before the opening ceremony on Friday, adding that because of the withdrawal, Iran's flag would be removed from the Athletes Parade.

"It is really disappointing for world sport and especially for Aboulfazl that he is unable to travel safely to compete at his third Paralympic Winter Games at Milano Cortina 2026," IPC president Andrew Parsons said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Since the conflict began on Saturday, the IPC and Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee have been working tirelessly behind-the-scenes with the NPC and national ski federation to find alternative routes for the safe passage of the Iran delegation to the Games. However, with the conflict ongoing across the Middle East, the risk to human life is too high."

Parsons added, "To not compete at a Paralympic Winter Games because of factors outside of his control after years of training and dedication is heartbreaking for the athlete and our sympathies are with Aboulfazl at this difficult time."

Iranian athletes have come into the spotlight since the U.S. and Israel launched joint military strikes against the country, prompting Iran to launch counterstrikes at other Middle Eastern nations and U.S. facilities abroad.

The Iranian women’s soccer team made headlines after making what many believed to be a silent protest against the regime when they remained quiet during the playing of their national anthem before the squad’s opening match at the Women’s Asian Cup last week.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

But days later, before their match against Australia, the women’s team both sang and saluted their anthem. Meanwhile, Iranian fans in the stands voiced their support of President Donald Trump and a free Iran, waving pre-Islamic Revolution flags while others held up signs with letters spelling Trump’s name.