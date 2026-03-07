Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Iran flag removed from Paralympics opening ceremony after sole athlete withdraws over travel safety concerns

Two-time Paralympian Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei unable to compete amid the ongoing Middle East conflict

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Two-time Paralympian Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei of Iran has withdrawn from the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, citing an inability to travel amid the ongoing U.S. and Israeli joint military campaign against Iran. 

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced Mianaei’s withdrawal hours before the opening ceremony on Friday, adding that because of the withdrawal, Iran's flag would be removed from the Athletes Parade. 

Iran's Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei and Ukraine's Serafym Drahun skiing in para cross-country event

Iran's Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei and Ukraine's Serafym Drahun compete in the men's middle distance free technique standing para cross-country skiing final at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games on March 12, 2022. (Mohd Rasfan/AFP)

"It is really disappointing for world sport and especially for Aboulfazl that he is unable to travel safely to compete at his third Paralympic Winter Games at Milano Cortina 2026," IPC president Andrew Parsons said in a statement. 

"Since the conflict began on Saturday, the IPC and Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee have been working tirelessly behind-the-scenes with the NPC and national ski federation to find alternative routes for the safe passage of the Iran delegation to the Games. However, with the conflict ongoing across the Middle East, the risk to human life is too high." 

Parsons added, "To not compete at a Paralympic Winter Games because of factors outside of his control after years of training and dedication is heartbreaking for the athlete and our sympathies are with Aboulfazl at this difficult time."

Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei competes at Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics

Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei of Team Iran competes in the men's middle-distance free technique standing on day eight of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, China, on March 12, 2022. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Iranian athletes have come into the spotlight since the U.S. and Israel launched joint military strikes against the country, prompting Iran to launch counterstrikes at other Middle Eastern nations and U.S. facilities abroad. 

The Iranian women’s soccer team made headlines after making what many believed to be a silent protest against the regime when they remained quiet during the playing of their national anthem before the squad’s opening match at the Women’s Asian Cup last week.

Iranian women's soccer team salute national anthem

Islamic Republic of Iran players line up for the national anthems prior to the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 match between Islamic Republic of Iran and the Australia Matildas at Gold Coast Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia, on March 5, 2026. (Albert Perez/Getty Images)

 But days later, before their match against Australia, the women’s team both sang and saluted their anthem. Meanwhile, Iranian fans in the stands voiced their support of President Donald Trump and a free Iran, waving pre-Islamic Revolution flags while others held up signs with letters spelling Trump’s name. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

