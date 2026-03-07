Celtics' Jayson Tatum details Achilles comeback, reflects on mental hurdles leading up to NBA season debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s been 10 months since Jayson Tatum last suited up for the Boston Celtics in an NBA game. That stretch ended Friday night, when the star forward made his 2025-26 debut against the Dallas Mavericks.

Before the game, Tatum acknowledged he was bracing for a flood of emotions as he prepared to return.

"Stepping onto the court for the first time, I might be emotional, but I'll be excited," he said. "I'll be anxious. And I'll just be proud of myself that I made it to that point. There's been some long days over the last 42 weeks."

Tatum delivered a double-double in his quicker-than-expected return from the Achilles injury he suffered during a playoff game against the New York Knicks. He scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in 27 minutes as the Celtics beat the Mavericks 120-100 Friday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the win, Tatum opened up about the hurdles he cleared to get back on the court.

2025-26 NBA TITLE ODDS: CELTICS RISE WITH JAYSON TATUM RETURNING

"It was surreal. It was an emotional day. It’s been a long journey. God is the greatest, getting me to this point. Many days I dreamed about this and for it to finally happen and share with my family, my teammates, the crowd. It was everything I could have dreamed of," Tatum said.

While he learned he was medically cleared in February, Tatum said his mental readiness took longer.

"Physically, you're clear, you can do all the things," he said. "But it's a long time that I haven't competed or played in a game. That mental hurdle is a real thing."

Tatum was visibly emotional in the locker room moments after suffering the injury May 12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But he worked through long stretches of physical therapy, workouts and the lingering pain of his injury.

"I've worked relentlessly to get back to myself, to get back to 100%, to go out there and compete."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.