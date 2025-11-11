Trump reflects on sports' impact on life, says you have to keep fighting no matter the circumstance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump called sports a microcosm of life.

Trump, 79, spoke about the highs and lows of life that can be seen throughout sports, and also in life, during a recent appearance on ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Sports to me, it’s like a microcosm of life, it really is," Trump said

Trump noted how football games, in the span of a couple of hours, can show the range of emotions that take place over a short time frame.

"You see the winning and the losing and the comebacks and the routs, you see everything, and you see it quickly. You don’t see it over a lifetime, you see it over two hours, and you watch football, you watch games that are won and all of a sudden they are fighting for survival, and they lose the game or barely win the game," Trump said.

Trump said life is the same way, that no matter the circumstances, you have to keep fighting no matter what.

"Life is very much like that. You have to fight and just keep fighting no matter what the circumstance, and you got to win. And ultimately, you got to win," Trump said.

Trump noted how sports are all about "what have you have done for me lately?" and compared that to life as well.

"It’s about winning, and you got to keep winning because if you win but you don’t win the last couple, it's what have you done for me lately," Trump said.

Trump appeared in FOX’s broadcast booth alongside legendary play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert and analyst Jonathan Vilma during the Washington Commanders’ loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He was at Northwest Stadium for the NFL’s "Salute to Service" festivities and read the names of enlistees into the U.S. military.

In his appearance in the booth, Trump reiterated his love for sports and stated how "the good, the bad and the ugly" in sports are "lifelike."

