World Baseball Classic

Kyle Schwarber leads Team USA to 9-1 World Baseball Classic win over Britain

Team USA is off until Monday night, when it faces Mexico

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Kyle Schwarber RIPS two-run home run, giving United States lead over Great Britain

Kyle Schwarber RIPS two-run home run, giving United States lead over Great Britain

Kyle Schwarber RIPS a two-run home run to give the United States the lead over Great Britain.

Team USA has steamrolled the competition so far in the World Baseball Classic.

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer and Gunnar Henderson had four hits and two RBIs in a 9-1 victory over Britain on Saturday night. 

The U.S. improved to 2-0 in Pool B at Houston. Britain fell to 0-2.

Kyle Schwarber, Judge

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the United States hits a home run during a World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Great Britain and the United States at Daikin Park on March 7, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Houston Astros/Getty Images)

Nate Eaton homered on Tarik Skubal’s first pitch to give Britain a quick lead it held until the fifth inning, but his teammates couldn’t muster anything else at the plate.

U.S. hitters had managed just one single when Ernie Clement reached on an error by third baseman Ivan Johnson to start the fifth. Pete Crow-Armstrong doubled before Clement scored on a wild pitch by Andre Scrubb to tie it at 1.

Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber of Team USA celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game presented by Capital One between Team Great Britain and Team USA at Daikin Park on Saturday, March 7, 2026 in Houston, Texas.  (Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Schwarber followed with a 427-foot drive that landed near the back of the second deck in right field to put the United States on top 3-1.

There were two outs in the inning when Henderson’s two-run single made it 5-1.

Aaron Judge, who homered in Friday night’s win over Brazil, knocked out a panel on the metal scoreboard with a 109.6 mph RBI single in a three-run sixth that pushed it to 8-1.

Cal Raleigh #29, Byron Buxton #25, and Roman Anthony #3 of the United States celebrate after scoring from an RBI double hit by Brice Turang #13 of the United States in the fifth inning against Brazil during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game between the United States and Brazil at Daikin Park on March 6, 2026 in Houston, Texas. 

Cal Raleigh #29, Byron Buxton #25, and Roman Anthony #3 of the United States celebrate after scoring from an RBI double hit by Brice Turang #13 of the United States in the fifth inning against Brazil during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game between the United States and Brazil at Daikin Park on March 6, 2026 in Houston, Texas.  (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Skubal allowed two hits with five strikeouts in three innings. It’s scheduled to be the only start of the tournament for the two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner, who will return to spring training with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Britain plays Italy on Sunday. The Americans are off until reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes pitches Monday night against Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

