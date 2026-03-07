Expand / Collapse search
College Basketball

Miami RedHawks complete undefeated regular season with dramatic overtime victory over Ohio

RedHawks become just fifth NCAA Division I program this century to go undefeated in regular season play

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
The Miami RedHawks men’s basketball team became just the fifth NCAA Division I program this century to go undefeated in the regular season after a thrilling overtime victory over Ohio on Friday night. 

Miami (Ohio) capped off the regular season as the only remaining undefeated team behind the performance of ​​Eian Elmer, who scored a career-high of 32 points in the 110-108 victory, and star guard Peter Suder, who scored five of his 13 points in overtime. 

Trey Perry drives to the basket

Miami (Ohio) guard Trey Perry (1) drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio in Athens, Ohio, on March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/HG Biggs)

Jackson Paveletzke led Ohio with a career-high 37 points, but it wasn’t enough to cement a win, as his would-be buzzer-beater missed the mark. 

With a 31-0 record, the focus now shifts to March basketball as the RedHawks’ place in the tournament is far from certain.

"An undefeated season, it has to matter, right?" athletic director David Sayler told USA Today of the team’s chances at making the national tournament. "Otherwise, why wouldn't we just play three days in (the MAC tournament) and the winner goes to the (NCAA) tournament and forget the regular season if you're not going to take an undefeated team?"

Miami (Ohio) bench reacts after defeating Ohio

The Miami (Ohio) bench reacts after defeating Ohio in an NCAA college basketball game in Athens, Ohio, on March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/HG Biggs)

"It should cement it." 

Miami (Ohio) secured the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and opens play against UMass in the quarterfinals Thursday. A win would secure the team an automatic bid to the national tournament.

Miami Ohio guard Trey Perry reacting on the basketball court.

Miami (Ohio) guard Trey Perry reacts after defeating Ohio in an NCAA college basketball game in Athens, Ohio, on March 6, 2026. (HG Biggs/AP)

Suffer a loss, and an at-large bid for the mid-major team becomes more complicated. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

