Giants made a 'mistake' by firing head coach Brian Daboll, former NFL QB says

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said Monday he believed that the New York Giants should have given head coach Brian Daboll another year because of his budding relationship with Jaxson Dart.

The Giants fired Daboll after the team blew another fourth-quarter lead. This time, it came against the Chicago Bears. Orlovsky said on ESPN the Giants may have jumped the gun early on the Daboll era.

"I’m of the belief that this is a mistake by the New York Giants. It was clear that the quarterback and head coach had something going together – at least there’s production, performance together and hope," the ESPN NFL analyst said. "The fourth-quarter leads are obviously something that you’re sitting there killing yourself over. This team lost its best player and then they lost probably their second or third best player, certainly an offensive weapon, in (Cam) Skattebo. The fact that they built these leads should warrant something.

"The reality is this defense that has something like a cajillion dollars or early draft picks had 10-point fourth-quarter leads four different times this year and they couldn’t find ways to secure the lead either. So, as much as we want to sit there and say Daboll didn’t get it done, a lot of the high-prize defensive talent didn’t get it done as well."

The Giants’ defense has left a lot to be desired.

New York’s defense is 27th in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed. In their five-game losing streak, the Giants have been outscored 75-37 in the fourth quarter. Brian Burns has exceeded expectations with an NFL-leading 11 sacks, but the secondary has been almost non-existent.

The Giants named offensive coordinator Mike Kafka its interim head coach.

"We spoke this morning about the direction of our franchise on the field, and we have decided that, at this time, it is in our best interest to make a change at the head coaching position," team president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch said in a joint statement.

"The past few seasons have been nothing short of disappointing, and we have not met our expectations for this franchise. We understand the frustrations of our fans, and we will work to deliver a significantly improved product.

"We appreciate Coach Daboll for his contributions to our organization. We wish the Daboll family all the best in the future."