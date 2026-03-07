Kyle Pitts blasts ‘fake emotion’ from NFL players who skipped Rondale Moore’s celebration of life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Atlanta Falcons star Kyle Pitts called out the former teammates of Rondale Moore, who tragically died last month from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, after he said only a handful of them showed up to his celebration of life services on Friday.

Moore, 25, was found dead in the garage of his Indiana home on Feb. 21. Police said at the time that the former NFL receiver died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. News of Moore’s death prompted an outpouring of support from around the league and from those who knew Moore.

But Pitts, who became close with Moore after he was traded to the Falcons in 2024, called out what he called the "fake emotion" that was displayed in the wake of Moore’s passing.

"Crazy how only about 6 maybe 7 of your teammates in the NFL showed up for you today smfh," he wrote in a post shared to his Instagram Stories. "All that talk and fake emotion and nobody want to show up to lay you to rest.. Just at a loss of words.

"Be woke on who your ‘brothers’ really are, who really rock with you all areas of life not just in front of cameras or the public," he continued, adding "Folks just want to throw up a post and not mean it but we ball yb as Kur said, ‘it might hurt a little’ but we ball."

Moore was a standout football player in college for Purdue. The Arizona Cardinals selected him in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played three seasons in Arizona from 2021 to 2023. He was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 but suffered a season-ending injury.

He joined the Minnesota Vikings in March 2025 and suffered a season-ending injury in a preseason game.

Pitts shared an emotional post about Moore on social media after learning of his death.

"This can’t be real dawg," he wrote after sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram. "I’m really sitting here crying on even what to say or think bruh."

"We literally was just on the phone yesterday morning. I’m so hurt dawg, I’d never thought I’d be making this type of post let alone it be about you! Rondale, you’re truly aqt peace now watching over us but I wish you didn't leave us man. I love you dawg and 4 is going to live on forever."

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.