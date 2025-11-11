Antonio Brown pleads not guilty to Miami attempted murder charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge stemming from a May shooting in Miami.

Brown’s lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, said in an email that he has already filed a written not guilty plea to the attempted murder charge. Brown could be in a Miami courtroom as early as Wednesday morning for a bond hearing, Eiglarsh said.

Eiglarsh said Brown was simply protecting himself from a person he had problems with before.

"The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself," Eiglarsh said.

The charge stems from an event in Miami in May, with the alleged victim just so happening to be the same person who waved a Palestinian flag during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu was arrested in June on charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interrupting a lawful assembly, revealing a link between the shooting incident and the Super Bowl.

Several videos on social media showed Brown getting into a fight with multiple people following matches at an Adin Ross boxing event in May. The popular streamer hosted a 10-match card sponsored by Stake, Kick and Brand Risk Promotions.

One video showed Brown appearing to fight in a parking lot as a crowd moved toward an alley. Then a gunshot appeared to ring out, sending spectators running in the opposite direction.

Brown admitted that he had "slammed" one person's security guard. He said he told one of the officers that he hadn't done anything. The Washington Post reported the next month that a warrant was out for Brown's arrest.

The former NFL star has had multiple legal issues in the past. He was sued in 2019 over allegations of rape and sexual misconduct, which he eventually settled with his accuser. He pleaded no contest to felony battery and burglary charges in June 2020. Brown was arrested again in 2023 over allegations of unpaid child support.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.